Ooooooh That Waistline: Kareena Kapoor Khan Admires Her Own Figure in Throwback Pic with Saif Ali Khan

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be really missing her old slimmer physique. While awaiting the arrival of her second child, the actress has been looking back at old photos and wondering when she will be back to looking like a fit Bollywood diva.

The 40-year-old actress has shared a photo of herself with husband Saif Ali Khan from their Tashan days in Jaisalmer. The actress was her slimmest back then, having created the zero figure rage in Bollywood.

Admiring her own figure, the actress wrote, "Throwing it way back... Circa '07, Jaisalmer. Ooooooh that waistline... I'm talking about mine, not saifus #TakeMeBack." Take a look:

The couple started dating on the sets of their 2008 release Tashan and tied the knot in October 2012. They have a son, Taimur together, and are expecting their second child together.

Earlier, Kareena hosted an intimate get-together for her BFFs Malaika Arora, Amirita Arora, Mallika Bhatt and sister Karisma Kapoor as she bid adieu to her current residence. The actress is moving to another house soon.

Saif and Kareena will soon be moving to a new house in Mumbai. The couple has been living at Fortune Heights in Bandra. As they are shifting to a new abode, Kareena hosted a farewell night for her best friends.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Catches up with BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita and Sister Karisma Kapoor