OP Nayyar 95th Birth Anniversary: Celebrate it with These Classic Songs Featuring Asha Bhosle

January 16, 2021 marks the 95th birth anniversary of OP Nayyar, one of the legendary music composers of India. Born in Lahore in 1926, Nayyar underwent musical training in his young years.

With 1949 movie Kaneez, Nayyar made his debut in the Hindi cinema. His first movie as music director was 1952’s Aasmaan. Nayyar worked extensively with singers Mohammed Rafi, Geeta Dutt and Asha Bhosle. However, he never worked with Asha’s elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar.

Nayyar played a pivotal role in Asha’s singing career. It was also speculated that Asha and Nayyar were in a relationship in the late 1950s. The two ended their professional collaboration in 1972, after which Asha went on to work with another legendary music composer, RD Burman.

On his birth anniversary, let us take a look at some of the unforgettable classics delivered by the musical duo:

1. Maang Ke Sath (1957)

A classic from the Dilip Kumar and Vajayanthimala’s movie, this duet song features Asha and Rafi. The song was part of movie Naya Daur that gave Asha her first singing break.

2. Ude Jab Jab (1957)

Another hit from the movie Naya Daur, this is a fun song that is picturized on Dilip and Vajayanthimala. The song is composed by Nayyar and is sung by Asha and Rafi.

3. Aaiye Meherbaan (1958)

From the movie Howrah Bridge, this classic song is solo sung by Asha. It is picturized on Madhubala who lip-syncs to Asha’s melodious voice as she seduces actor Ashok Kumar.

4. Isharon Isharon Mai Dil Lene Wale (1964)

A classic hit from Sharmila Tagore and Shammi Kapoor starrer movie Kashmir ki Kali, this song is a romantic duet sung by Asha and Rafi.

5. Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge (1965)

This romantic hit from the movie Mere Sanam captures Asha’s versatility and soothing notes in this Nayyar’s composition. The song is picturized on Asha Parekh and Biswajeet.

These are a few of the memorable classics composed by OP Nayyar, a void hard to fill in the music industry.