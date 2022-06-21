Operation Alamelamma Fame Manish Rishi Turns 34: Little-Known Facts About Actor

Manish Rishi was an engineering graduate before embarking on his journey as an actor in Kannada cinema. Manish touched success right at the beginning of his career with the serial Mahaparva. This gem of an actor celebrates his 34th birthday today. Here is a list of some facts about Manish.

Manish played the role of K.S. Shyam, a sub inspector working for traffic police in the film Kavaludaari. Kavaludaari narrates the story of how K.S. Shyam discovers human bones during a road widening project. K.S. Shyam joins hands with Muthanna, a retired inspector to investigate the case. Manish’s acting was immensely applauded in this film. He was the recipient of the Critics Choice Film Award in the best actor category.

After impressing the audience in the serial Mahaparva, Manish got the chance to work in the serial Anuroopa, which aired on Star Suvarna. Manish performed brilliantly in the show and struck a chord with the audience.

Before working in films and serials, Manish had also worked as a radio jockey. His sister Nethra is also a well-known radio jockey. Nethra works in Radio City 91.1 FM Bangalore City.

After striking a chord with the audience in Kannada cinema, Manish worked in the Tamil film Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakasha. Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakasha narrated the story of Vedanth, who loves Jahnavi the most.

The twist in the film arrives when Jahnavi loses her chain. To get Jahnavi a new chain, Vedanth teams up with his friend, and gets into dubious schemes to earn some quick bucks. Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakasha was a disaster at the box office.

Manish was interested in acting right from his college time. He participated in a lot of theatre plays. With his charismatic acting, Manish soon became the head of the drama group.

Manish’s debut Kannada film, Operation Alamelamma, was a blockbuster at the box office. He enacted the role of Purmy in the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV JAC Board Exam Results Kerala Plus Two (+2) Results here.