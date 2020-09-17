Ophelia Lovibond To Star In HBO Comedy Pilot 'Minx'

Los Angeles: Actor Ophelia Lovibond will play the lead role in HBO Max’s upcoming comedy pilot “Minx’. The potential show, which hails from writer Ellen Rapaport, will be produced by Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment and Lionsgate TV, reported Deadline.

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, the story centres on Joyce (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who dreams of producing a magazine by, for and about women and joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women. Lovibond is best known for featuring in films such as “Oliver Twist”, “Nowhere Boy” and “Guardians of the Galaxy”.

“Minx” will be directed by Rapaport, who will also executive produce alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante.