Opinions Justified But Violence is No Solution, Says Ajay Devgn on Citizenship Amendment Act Protests

Actor Ajay Devgn who is the latest A-lister to react on the ongoing nationwide protests, said violence can never be a solution in a democracy.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
Actor Ajay Devgn says those who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) should put their point across peacefully. The 50-year-old actor, who is the latest A-lister to react on the ongoing nationwide protests, said violence can never be a solution in a democracy.

"My stand is, this is a democracy, the establishment is doing its job, is trying to bring out a rule. There is the right of democracy. But the only thing I say is both have their rights, violence is not going to solve anything. Violence is not a solution because then we are harming our own country. Talks, opinions are all justified, violence is not the way," Ajay told PTI in an interview.

Many on social media have criticized Bollywood stars for not speaking up on the issue, but the actor believes celebrities have to be careful about voicing their opinions as they have the power to influence the masses.

"The problem is we have to be very careful when we talk. We can rub somebody the wrong way and we can influence the wrong or right people also. Till we are not aware of what is happening we can't speak about it," he said.

Several Bollywood celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar, Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadha, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Anurag Kashyap, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar Hrithik Roshan and Swara Bhasker among others have reacted on the amended Citizenship Act.

Protests broke out across the country after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by the Parliament and signed by President Ram Nath Kovind into an Act.

According to the Act, people from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come to India till December 31, 2014, from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan due to religious persecution will be given Indian citizenship. The protesters claim that the legislation was "unconstitutional and divisive" as it excludes Muslims.

