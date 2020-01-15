Oppression and Power Struggle is All Over the World, Says Michael B Jordan
Michael B Jordan said this while talking about his upcoming film Just Mercy based on the real-life story of a man wrongly convicted for murder.
This image released by Disney shows Michael B. Jordan in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." (Image: AP)
Actor-producer Michael B. Jordan says there's oppression and power struggle all over the world.
He added that people who know what it's like to be in systemically oppressed communities will connect to his upcoming film Just Mercy, which tells the true story of a lawyer attempting to free a man wrongfully convicted of the murder of a young girl.
Asked how do you think the American story will resonate with international audiences, Jordan said: "I think there's oppression all over the world. I think there's a power struggle all over the world. I believe people who know what it's like to be in systemically oppressed communities would be able to connect with this story, no matter their race, creed or color."
"I think everybody's going to be able to connect with this story in some way. It's a human story. It's a question of right and wrong, so anyone who has any type of moral compass, and can discern what's fundamentally unjust, what's unfair, what's just not right…there's going to be a connection there. There's going to be a hope and optimism that I think all people will be able to take away from this movie and feel like they too matter, that they can make a change, that they can do something to help. This film shows us that one person, anywhere, can make a difference," he added.
Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film follows the life of Bryan Stevenson's fight to free Walter McMillian, a man wrongly convicted of murder and sent to death row. Jordan has also produced the film and features in it. Warner Bros. Pictures will release the film in India on January 17.
As a producer, as well as an actor, what did Destin Daniel Cretton bring to the table?
"Destin brings authenticity and real-life experience to the table. The films that he's made have a certain honest human experience that makes people feel and think. He's also collaborative but sticks to his guns and does what he feels is right to honor the story and the characters, so I think Destin is the perfect person for Just Mercy," he said.
