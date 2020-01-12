Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Oprah Winfrey Distances Herself from Russell Simmons Accuser Documentary

Oprah Winfrey had boarded the project in December as an executive producer and it was set to stream on Apple TV Plus but that will no longer happen.

PTI

Updated:January 12, 2020, 11:58 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Oprah Winfrey Distances Herself from Russell Simmons Accuser Documentary
Oprah Winfrey, Golden Globe Awards (Reuters)

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has disassociated herself from upcoming documentary about disgraced American entrepreneur and producer Russell Simmons.

The yet-to-be-titled documentary, directed by Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick, is based on the stories of some of the 20 women who have publicly accused Simmons of sexual harassment and assault.

Winfrey had boarded the project in December as an executive producer and it was set to stream on Apple TV Plus but that will no longer happen, reported Deadline.

"I have decided that I will no longer be executive producer on The Untitled Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering Documentary and it will not air on Apple TV+. First and foremost, I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support the women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard," Winfrey said in a statement.

The popular TV personality also said she believes there is still more work need to be done to "illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision".

Winfrey added that she took the decision to exit the project as she believes the movie is not yet complete but Ziering and Dick want it to be screened at the Sundance Film Festival.

"Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are talented filmmakers. I have great respect for their mission but given the filmmakers' desire to premiere the film at the Sundance Film Festival before I believe it is complete, I feel it's best to step aside.

"I will be working with Time's Up to support the victims and those impacted by abuse and sexual harassment," she added.

In their first response after Winfrey's departure, Ziering and Dick said that while they were "disappointed" that she pulled her name from the project, they were "gratified that Winfrey has unequivocally said she believes and supports the survivors in the film".

"Revealing hard truths is never easy, and the women in our documentary are all showing extraordinary strength and courage by raising their voices to address sexual abuse in the music industry.

"The film is a beacon of hope for voices that have long been suppressed, and an inspiration for anyone wanting to regain their personal power," the filmmaker duo said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram