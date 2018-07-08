Oprah Winfrey Googled Herself, Guess What Happened Next

Talk show host, producer, and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey says she did a Google search of her name, and was left impressed by the milestones mentioned about her life and career.In an interview with Britain's Vogue magazine, Winfrey, 64, opened up about staying true to herself, what she would be doing if she wasn't famous and what she thought after she Googled herself for the first time, reports foxnews.comWinfrey said: "The beauty of my life is that from 32, 33 on, I figured out how to be myself completely on television and all these years I have made a fortune being myself."She said she has never "been restricted by the fact that I have a life that other people know about", adding that she knows she has done well for herself."I just have the most amazing life. I Googled myself the other day for the first time, I am so impressed with myself! This is what I didn't know. I was the first African American self-made billionaire, donated more to charity in the 20th century than any other African American. This is really good," Winfrey said of her achievements.As far as her biggest frustrations in the current industry is concerned, it is her impatience with the younger generation expecting instant success."My biggest frustration is with young people who think that success is supposed to happen like that," Winfrey said as she snapped her fingers."They think that there isn't a process to it. They think that they're supposed to come out of college and have their brand. And I recognize now that I am a brand, but I was resistant to being called a brand for many years... But how I got to be a brand was not by trying to be a brand."Had she not found fame and fortune, she could see herself teaching, foxnews.com reported."I would definitely, definitely, definitely be teaching in classroom because it's the thing the still brings me the greatest joy," Winfrey shared. "It is my favourite moment in the world when you can see someone get it."