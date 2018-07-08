English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Oprah Winfrey Googled Herself, Guess What Happened Next
Winfrey, 64, opened up about staying true to herself, what she would be doing if she wasn't famous and what she thought after she Googled herself for the first time.
Oprah Winfrey, Golden Globe Awards (Reuters)
Talk show host, producer, and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey says she did a Google search of her name, and was left impressed by the milestones mentioned about her life and career.
In an interview with Britain's Vogue magazine, Winfrey, 64, opened up about staying true to herself, what she would be doing if she wasn't famous and what she thought after she Googled herself for the first time, reports foxnews.com
Winfrey said: "The beauty of my life is that from 32, 33 on, I figured out how to be myself completely on television and all these years I have made a fortune being myself."
She said she has never "been restricted by the fact that I have a life that other people know about", adding that she knows she has done well for herself.
"I just have the most amazing life. I Googled myself the other day for the first time, I am so impressed with myself! This is what I didn't know. I was the first African American self-made billionaire, donated more to charity in the 20th century than any other African American. This is really good," Winfrey said of her achievements.
As far as her biggest frustrations in the current industry is concerned, it is her impatience with the younger generation expecting instant success.
"My biggest frustration is with young people who think that success is supposed to happen like that," Winfrey said as she snapped her fingers.
"They think that there isn't a process to it. They think that they're supposed to come out of college and have their brand. And I recognize now that I am a brand, but I was resistant to being called a brand for many years... But how I got to be a brand was not by trying to be a brand."
Had she not found fame and fortune, she could see herself teaching, foxnews.com reported.
"I would definitely, definitely, definitely be teaching in classroom because it's the thing the still brings me the greatest joy," Winfrey shared. "It is my favourite moment in the world when you can see someone get it."
Also Watch
In an interview with Britain's Vogue magazine, Winfrey, 64, opened up about staying true to herself, what she would be doing if she wasn't famous and what she thought after she Googled herself for the first time, reports foxnews.com
Winfrey said: "The beauty of my life is that from 32, 33 on, I figured out how to be myself completely on television and all these years I have made a fortune being myself."
She said she has never "been restricted by the fact that I have a life that other people know about", adding that she knows she has done well for herself.
"I just have the most amazing life. I Googled myself the other day for the first time, I am so impressed with myself! This is what I didn't know. I was the first African American self-made billionaire, donated more to charity in the 20th century than any other African American. This is really good," Winfrey said of her achievements.
As far as her biggest frustrations in the current industry is concerned, it is her impatience with the younger generation expecting instant success.
"My biggest frustration is with young people who think that success is supposed to happen like that," Winfrey said as she snapped her fingers.
"They think that there isn't a process to it. They think that they're supposed to come out of college and have their brand. And I recognize now that I am a brand, but I was resistant to being called a brand for many years... But how I got to be a brand was not by trying to be a brand."
Had she not found fame and fortune, she could see herself teaching, foxnews.com reported.
"I would definitely, definitely, definitely be teaching in classroom because it's the thing the still brings me the greatest joy," Winfrey shared. "It is my favourite moment in the world when you can see someone get it."
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lower-order Resistance Saves Day for West Indies ‘A’ Against India ‘A’
- Real Kamlesh Kapasi aka Paresh Ghelani Shares Emotional Post for Sanjay Dutt After Watching Sanju
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy a Late Night Dinner at Her Place; See Photos
- Deepika Padukone's Dance for Her 'Hottie' Ranveer Singh is Hard to Miss, Watch Video
- Sacred Games: Would Have Turned it Down if it Were in English: Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui