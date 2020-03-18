Oprah Winfrey Slams Rumours Alleging She's Been Arrested for Sex Trafficking

Oprah Winfrey has responded to rumours that her home in Boca Raton, Florida had been raided by law enforcement and she had been arrested for sex trafficking.

Oprah shot down unverified posts circulating on social media in her name as fake news and tweeted, "Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody (sic)."

Prior to Oprah's clarification tweet, #Oprah was one of the top trends on the Twitter.

Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020

The conspiracy theory regarding Oprah came out of nowhere and claimed that disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein received a 23-year sentence for rape and assault instead of a longer one in exchange for blowing the whistle on the supposed trafficking activities of not just Oprah but also the likes of Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Ellen DeGeneres and politicians Bill Clinton and Joe Biden, reported ndtv.com.

