Orange Is The New Black Fame Laverne Cox Mistaken for Beyonce During US Open 2022

Orange is the new black star Laverne Cox was very mistake as singer and actor Beyonce during US Open 2022. It happened when Serena Serena Williams won her first round at the US Open. At the time, a number of celebrities were spotted supporting the player including Bella Hadid, Anna Wintour, Bill Clinton, Queen Latifah, and Coco Gauff. While all these celebs made fans super excited, one of them had tweeted the picture of Laverne Cox as Beyonce and posted it on the microblogging site.

A Twitter user spotted Cox with a clip with the caption “#Beyonce at the #USOpen.”

Soon after the clip was shared, it certainly made the Inventing Anna star a trending topic on Twitter. The event was held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Cox was spotted in a black face mask, low ponytail, and hoop earrings.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/DQE0pvBqS-U” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

However, Beyonce fans on Twitter quickly clarified that the video featured Emmy winner Laverne Cox. Naturally, Cox was flattered by the mixup and expressed her gratitude by reposting the video.

“Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity. These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!!” read the tweet. Previously, Cox has stated on record that she is a huge Beyonce fan. Also, Cox has even impersonated Beyoncé in a Lip Sync Battle performance.

Later after this clarification by the actress herself, the Twitter user cleared up his confusion and posted a tweet. It read, “My bad.. I wasn’t trying to be funny I promise.” He added, “I got to excited to see #Beyoncé and though it was her my bad.. it’s @Lavernecox.” “Laverne Cox … was mistaken for Beyoncé all night which is a career highlight for literally anyone.”

The U.S. Open tennis matches have always been a star-studded affair. But, this year, even more stars are in attendance to witness Serena Williams play her last tournament before retirement.

