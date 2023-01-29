The Dindoshi sessions court quashed a 2022 magistrate court’s order issuing summons to Bollywood actresses Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty in an alleged Rs 21 lakh cheating case. However, the proceedings will continue against the Shetty sisters’ mother Sunanda Shetty. Shilpa, Shamita and Sunanda were dragged to court a couple of years ago over a Rs 21 lakh loan allegedly taken by Surendra Shetty, Shilpa’s late father.

Parhad Amra, proprietor of an automobile agency, claimed that in July 2015, he provided financial help to the actress’ father for his business. Amra has claimed that Surendra had informed him that his daughters and wife were partners in the company while he had asked for the loan. Before he could repay the loan, however, Surendra passed away on October 11, 2016 and since then Shilpa, Shamita and their mother have refused to repay the loan.

Last year, the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate R R Khan issued summons to Shilpa, Sunanda, and Shamita Shetty in the case. The Shetty family challenged the summons in the sessions court. The sessions judge, while staying the process against Shilpa and Shamita, observed that their parents, Surendra Shetty and Sunanda were partners in the firm, while no document was produced to show that their daughters were also partners and had any concern with the payment of the loan.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty will soon feature in Indian Police Force, the debut online series from director Rohit Shetty along with actor Sidharth Malhotra. Vivek Oberoi will also be seen in the series Soon. The official release date will soon be revealed. Apart from this, Shilpa is also reportedly in talks for the movie Sukhee.

Read all the Latest Movies News here