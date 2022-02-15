Orey Nokkil, 1st Song From Ottu, has Leads Kunchacko Boban, Eesha Rebba Sharing a Kiss

The first song of the Malayalam movie, Ottu, starring Kunchacko Boban, Eesha Rebba, is out now. The song, Orey Nokkil, was released on Valentine’s day. The song features the lead pair sharing a kiss in this romantic track crooned by Shweta Mohan. The video of the song features glimpses of romantic sequences between Eesha and Kunchacko at different locations.

Watch Orey Nokkil song from Ottu here:

The romantic track highlights the ups and downs in the lives of characters played by Eesha and Kunchacko. The song features them supporting each other in different situations. The romantic song has visuals of a bedroom, a beach, and a busy road. Vinayak Sasikumar has penned the lyrics, and it has been composed by AH Kaashif, the nephew of renowned music director A R Rahman.

The song has garnered over 1,19,000 views on YouTube, and it has been liked by nearly 3,000 viewers. It seems that the song touched the hearts of viewers as they praised the song in the comment section of the video on Youtube.

“A.H. Kaashif took the music into the hearts of people,” said a viewer. Another one said that the song is “sweet and full of romantic visuals.”

The film has been shot in Tamil and Malayalam simultaneously. It has been named Ottu in Malayalam and Rendagam in Tamil. The makers are releasing the posters and songs in both Tamil and Malayalam. The film is marking the Malayalam debut of Eesha and the Tamil debut of Kunchacko. Apart from Eesha and Kunchacko, the film stars Arvind Swami, Jackie Shroff, Aadukalam Naren, Amalda Liz, and Jins Baskar.

The movie is directed by Fellini TP. It is produced by Arya and Shaji Nadesan.

