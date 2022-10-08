Ori Devuda Trailer: Vishwak Sen Has A Special Message For Venkatesh Daggubati

Vishwak Sen and Mithila Palkar will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in the upcoming Telugu film Ori Devuda. It is an official remake of the 2020 Tamil film Oh My Kadavule. The romantic comedy also stars veteran actor Daggubati Venkatesh in a cameo appearance. Ori Devuda is slated to hit the big screen on October 21, just a few days before Diwali 2022.

Ahead of the Ashwath Marimuthu directorial’s release, the makers unveiled its much-awaited trailer at a grand launch event held in Kothaguda, Telangana, on October 7. At the event, lead actor Vishwak Sen was all praise for Venkatesh for always standing beside him as a strong pillar of support.

Vishwak also recalled the time when the 61-year-old had his back during the release of Falaknuma Das’s trailer. He shared that Ventakesh was there for him like God when he needed him, and it is interesting to note that the F3 star will be seen playing the role of God in his next big-screen venture, Ori Devuda.

Thanking the legendary Tollywood actor for the same, Vishwak Sen concluded by expressing that Venkatesh is no less than a brother to him.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Ori Devuda has left social media buzzing ever since its premiere. Within a day, it has amassed more than 66 lakh views on YouTube. The rib-tickling trailer shows Vishwak’s character explaining his marital problems to none other than God himself, who then gives him a second chance to make things right in life, but at a cost.

Ori Devuda has been jointly produced by PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations. Besides direction, Ashwath Marimuthu has also written the film’s story, with dialogues penned by Tharun Bhascker. The fantasy rom-com also stars Asha Bhat in the lead role, alongside Vishwak and Mithila.

According to reports, Liger director Puri Jagannadh will also have a cameo appearance in Ori Devuda.

