Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Original Hulk Lou Ferrigno Says He Can't Take Mark Ruffalo Seriously as a Superhero

The Incredible Hulk star Lou Ferrigno says he cannot take Mark Ruffalo's portrayal of Marvel superhero the Hulk "seriously".

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2019, 5:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Original Hulk Lou Ferrigno Says He Can't Take Mark Ruffalo Seriously as a Superhero
File photo of Marvel superhero Hulk.
Loading...

The Incredible Hulk star Lou Ferrigno says he cannot take Mark Ruffalo's portrayal of Marvel superhero the Hulk "seriously".

Ferrigno portrayed the green-skinned alter-ego of Dr David Banner (Bill Bixby) in 1978 CBS television series "The Incredible Hulk". He said Ruffalo is a great actor but his version of Bruce Banner in Marvel Cinematic Universe is not his favourite, reported Comicbook.com.

"Mark is a wonderful actor. But we've had three different actors we've had Eric Bana, Edward Norton and Mark Ruffalo. I like Bill Bixby the best, I like Edward Norton. But Ruffalo I think he's a wonderful actor, he blends in with the Marvel aspect of the Avengers but I can't take him seriously enough," Ferrigno said at Montreal Comiccon.

"Bill has that intensity, and you knew that when he was in danger, you could feel that intensity. But because of Marvel and Disney, they've taken a different direction. You can't take it as seriously as the original series," he added.

Ruffalo, who first essayed the part in The Avengers (2012), has reprised the role in Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel. He was last seen as Hulk in Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame was re-released in theaters last month. In the new version, a deleted scene of Hulk from the original release is added. In six extra minutes of the film, the co-director thanks the audiences for sticking around and introduces a deleted scene that he and his brother Joe loved but due to time constraints couldn't keep in the final cut. The sequence would probably fit as Hulk's introduction as Professor Hulk as he receives a call from Captain America while saving a group of people from a burning building. It takes place when Tony Stark refuses to team up with Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff for a time travel gizmo. It is then that the two Avengers along with Scott Lang/Ant Man request Hulk to reunite for a breakfast.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram