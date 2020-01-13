Original Hulk TV Series Actor Lou Ferrigno Disappointed By Avengers Endgame Version of the Superhero

It is impossible to talk about the Marvel Cinematic Universe without talking about or remembering The Avengers of the 1970s. Lou Ferrigno was an important part of Marvel's television history serving as the face of The Hulk.

As The Hulk, Ferrigno set a standard of the character based on his aggressive brutality and ruthlessness. But since then the character has changed massively. As one might expect, this change has not gone down well with the original actor.

Appearing at a recent Comic-Con, the actor talked about how he felt about The Hulk in the MCU. "Today you got all this CGI and everything. I don’t know what direction the Hulk is going. And the way Disney is shaping it, I’m not very impressed with it. It needs to be a creature. They’ve taken away the chemistry."

Back in the 1978 television series and its subsequent films, Ferrigno appeared as The Hulk. His co-star Bill Bixby, on the other hand, played the role of the scientist Bruce Banner. Considering Ferrigno's preference for The Hulk as a monstrous creature, the actor was also not very happy with the character's last appearance in Avengers: Endgame.

He stated that Endgame was too excessive with the ships and outer space. The film also saw Bruce Banner merge with The Hulk becoming a mix of the brains and brawns. This in Ferrigno's opinion "spoiled" the character.

Unfortunately for the veteran actor, the torture might not be over. In late 2019 MCU President Kevin Feige had announced that a She-Hulk television series is in development. Fans speculate that this might leave the door open for Mark Ruffalo to reappear in his Hulk avatar on and off.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.