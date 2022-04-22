Original Jersey Star Nani Praises Shahid Kapoor's Remake: Hit It Out of the Park

The original Jersey star Nani has taken to social media to praise Shahid Kapoor for the Hindi remake of his film. Starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor, the film finally hit the big screen today, April 2022. Both films are directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and this marks his debut Bollywood directorial as well. Shahid reprises Nani’s role in the remake. The actor took to social media to write, “Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart. @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 ♥️ #PankajKapoor sir and my boy Ronit This is true good cinema. Congratulations @theamangill @AlluEnts @DilRajuProdctns @SitharaEnts @Penmovies.”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor’s friends and industry colleagues heaped praises over the film last evening. His half brother Ishaan Khatter, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kunal Kemmu among others took to social media to appreciate him.

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead and his wife in the film. Pankaj Kapur, Shahid’s father will be starring in the motion picture as well. This will be the first time the father and son duo will be sharing screen space. Pankaj Kapur will be playing the role of a cricket coach to Shahid’s character in the movie. Jersey is a remake of an award-winning Telugu film by the same name, which starred actor Nani as the lead.

The movie was originally slated to be released on the 14th of April, the same day as blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, but was postponed a few days prior to the release. The movie fell in hot water with Rajneesh Jaiswal. The writer claimed that Jersey had plagiarised from his script and put the whole film through legal trouble. Fortunately, the Bombay High Court ruled in Jersey’s favour.

