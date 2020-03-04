Original 'Naagin' Sayantani Ghosh Confirms Her Exit from Show

Actress Sayantani Ghosh, who is often considered to be the original Naagin of the Indian telivision, was a part of the fourth season of the popular show as well. However, according to latest reports, Sayantani’s character will soon be dropped from Naagin 4.

Read: Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh 2 Is Not Going Off-air

Sayantani told Bombay Times that as a show, Naagin has to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. “The team has to introduce high-points and shockers at every stage," she added. According to Sayantani, the creative team decided that killing her character would serve as "a big high-point".

About leaving Naagin, Sayantani said that while parting is always hard as one gets attached to the team, "but such is the nature of this industry.” Sayantani added that while the show is doing well, it has not matched up to the ratings of last season.

Read: Indian Government Gives 100 Days to Streaming Services for Self Regulating Content

"In my 15 years of experience, I have understood that TV shows are governed by the ratings. I hope that the track, which marks my exit, works. That will be a big consolation (smiles). My best wishes are with the team," she went on to add.

Recently, actress Jasmin Bhasin, who played one of the main characters made an exit from the show as well.

A supernatural fantasy thriller, Naagin traces the lives of shape-shifting snakes. The series is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The first season of the show premiered in 2015 and ended after a run of seven months. The fourth season premiered on December 14, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more