Orlando Bloom 'Can't Wait to Marry' Fiancee Katy Perry

Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom says he can't wait to marry singer Katy Perry and have more children.

In an interview with OK! magazine, the Carnival Row actor, who has eight-year-old Flynn with former wife Miranda Kerr, expressed his desire to expand his family, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I can't wait to get married again and have more kids at some point in my life. That's really important to me but I still feel like I'm growing up. Being in this industry, there's so much public attention and you're often flung to the far corners of the world," said Bloom, who is engaged to Perry.

"You can spend a lot of time apart and that can be challenging, so I think it's important to make each relationship your own," added the actor.

The 42-year-old actor admitted that their profession bring more challenges to their relationship. He said, "For many people, you go to work in the morning and then you come home at night - and that's when you see your partner. That's the norm... When you don't have a routine, that's the challenge. It takes more time to get comfortable.

"I mean, it's a roller-coaster ride in terms of the attention you get on a day to day basis, so you just have to allow time to take care of it and you have to trust the relationship will blossom."

