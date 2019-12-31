Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Orlando Bloom Gets Into Screaming Match With Katy Perry's Relatives

Katy Perry took to her Instagram on Sunday to share footage of Orlando Bloom enjoying a game of Taboo with the family.

IANS

Updated:December 31, 2019, 1:53 PM IST
Orlando Bloom Gets Into Screaming Match With Katy Perry's Relatives
Image: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom/Instagram

Actor Orlando Bloom is fitting in well with the family of his fiancee and singer Katy Perry, and was spotted getting into a playful screaming match with Perry's relatives.

Perry, 35, took to her Instagram on Sunday to share footage of Bloom, 42, enjoying a game of Taboo with the family, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Bloom, who was wearing a skintight camouflage-print ensemble, went nose-to-nose with one relative as the pair struggled to hold back their laughter.

"First of all, you're from a different country! Do you even have a visa to be here?," she yelled at the actor.

Adding to the fun, another person in the room said in response to the visa joke: "Why do you think he's marrying her?"

Perry shared the comedic exchange on her Instagram account, writing: "Happy holidays with the fam."

happy holidays with the fam ♥️

In a recent interview to The Mirror, Bloom said he is excited about the prospect of having a child with Perry.

"Listen, I love kids, I love that she is great with kids and it would be a wonderful thing. We are shooting for that. I mean, she's like a kid so she's unbelievable to kids," he said.

