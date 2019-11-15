Take the pledge to vote

Orlando Bloom ‘Really Wants’ Kids with Katy Perry

After three years of off-and-on dating, Orlando Bloom popped up the question to Katy Perry and they officially got engaged in February 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 15, 2019, 11:08 AM IST
Orlando Bloom ‘Really Wants’ Kids with Katy Perry
Image: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom/Instagram

British actor Orlando Bloom has confessed that he 'really wants' to have children with singer Katy Perry to whom he got engaged early this year.

In an interview with Man About Town, Bloom, 42, shared how their relationship is a success because of their ability to "compromise" and "communicate." After three years of off-and-on dating, Bloom popped up the question to ‘Roar’ singer and officially got engaged in February 2019.

Bloom is a proud father to Flynn, eight, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Now, in the interview, he addressed what lies ahead of them saying, "I really want to enjoy family and friends, my beautiful son, and have more kids."

He went on to add, “I want to make sure when I embark on that, it’s with my heart full and very clear about the reality of what that means, as opposed to some romantic idea of what it means to be in a relationship.”

Speaking about the “Hollywood idea of love”, the Lord of the Rings actor said that when he was younger, he was sold to this idea of relationships, marriage and kids. However, eventually, he realised that it is all about communication and compromise and “find(ing) joy in the simple and small moments”.

In an earlier interview to Willie Geist, Bloom had addressed his previous failed marriage saying, "It's important to me that we are aligned. I've been married and divorced and I don't want do it again... and we're both fully aware of that.

According to US Weekly, the two are planning to tie knot in December.

