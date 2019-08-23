Orlando Bloom Talks About Helicopter Proposal to Katy Perry, Says She Loves 'Big Moments'

Orlando Bloom recently sat down for an interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist where he opened up about his relationship to singer Katy Perry and their future together. Notably, the two were engaged on Valentine's Day after dating on and off since 2016.

Elaborating further about his much-talked about helicopter marriage proposal to Perry, the Carnival Row star revealed that though it was mostly so the two could have some privacy, it also satisfied Perry's love of "big moments". "Part of that was just to be able to do it without anyone around. Where are you going to get to do this privately? Oh, that's a good idea,” he said.

"She loves a big moment," the actor said, adding that while he is focused on "trying to get her to wrestle into the small moments," the "cool" thing about what they are doing is that, "we're learning to do the small together. I think we're both fully aware that it's a mountain to climb and that that mountain won't stop in terms of a relationship, because I think that's what it is. I love to evolve and fortunately, she does too."

The actor further revealed that it is important to him that they are aligned, "I've been married and divorced and I don't want to do it again," Bloom told Geist, adding, "And we're both fully aware of that. She's remarkable and so I'm always so impressed with that and I'm encouraged."

Bloom, who was previously married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010-2013 has an eight-year-old son with her, named Flynn. Perry, on her part, was earlier married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010-2012.

