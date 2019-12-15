Take the pledge to vote

Orlando Jones Says He Was Fired from American Gods

Orlando Jones has claimed that he was fired from American Gods series as his character sends a "wrong message for black America".

PTI

December 15, 2019
Orlando Jones Says He Was Fired from American Gods
Actor Orlando Jones has claimed that he was fired from American Gods series as his character sends a "wrong message for black America".

In a video posted on official Twitter account, Jones said he was let go from the show in September and the decision was taken by Charles "Chic" Eglee, the showrunner of the third season.

Jones portrayed Mr Nancy, the Ghanaian trickster god Anansi, on the Neil Gaiman drama.

"There will be no more Mr. Nancy. Don't let these motherf***ers tell you they love Mr. Nancy. They don't. I'm not going to name names but the new season 3 show-runner is Connecticut born and Yale-educated, so he's very smart and he thinks that Mr. Nancy's angry, get s**t done is the wrong message for black America," Jones said in the video.

"That's right. This white man sits in that decision-making chair and I'm sure he has many black bffs who are his advisors and made it clear to him that if he did not get rid of that angry god Mr. Nancy he'd start a Denmark Vesey uprising in this country. I mean, what else could it be?" he added.

Responding to Jones' claims, a spokesperson for American Gods offered a clarification, reported Variety.

"The storylines of American Gods have continually shifted and evolved to reflect the complex mythology of the source material. Mr. Jones option was not picked up because Mr. Nancy, among other characters, is not featured in the portion of the book we are focusing on within season three.

"Several new characters, many of which have already been announced, will be introduced into Shadow Moon's world that will further contribute to the show's legacy as one of the most diverse series on television," the representative said.

