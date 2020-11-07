'Orphan: First Kill' Adds Actor Rossif Sutherland

Los Angeles: Actor Rossif Sutherland joined the cast of upcoming horror feature “Orphan: First Kill”. The movie is a prequel to 2009’s “Orphan”, which featured actors Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard in the lead.

Actor Isabelle Fuhrman will reprise her iconic role of Esther in the new film, which is being directed by William Brent Bell of “The Boy” fame, reported Deadline. Written by David Coggeshall, the film will also feature actor Julia Stiles, known for starring in movies such as “Bourne” series, “Silver Linings Playbook” and “10 Things I Hate About You”. The story will see Leena Klammer, who posed as nine-year-old Esther Coleman in the first film, orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility and travelling to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family.

But Leena’s new life as “Esther” comes with an unexpected wrinkle and pits her against a mother (Stiles) who will protect her family at any cost. The details of Sutherland’s character have not been revealed.

“Orphan: First Kill”, which is currently in production in Winnipeg, is being produced by Dark Castle Entertainment’s Alex Mace, Hal Sadoff and Ethan Erwin are producing with James Tomlinson. Sutherland, son of Hollywood veteran Donald Sutherland and brother of Kiefer Sutherland, has appeared in movies such as “Guest of Honour”and “Timeline”.