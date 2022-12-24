Oru Adaar Love actress Noorin Shereef Gets Engaged to Actor-scriptwriter Fahim Safar

Malayalam actress Noorin Shereef, best known for the film Oru Adaar Love, has given her fans a lovely surprise. The actress put a ring on actor-scriptwriter Fahim Safar at an intimate and private engagement ceremony on December 23, held at a famous resort in Kerala.

The ceremony was attended by Noorin and Fahim’s close friends and family members. Ahead of the happy occasion, the 23-year-old dropped a bunch of heartwarming pictures with her fiancee on Instagram, celebrating her new journey.

Along with the pictures, Noorin penned a mushy note for the Madhuram actor, revealing their relationship, from being “friends” to “soulmates.” “We started off as friends, who randomly met at work! From being Friends to Best-Friends to Soul-Mates, this was a journey filled with Love, Light, and lots of Laughter. Here’s to the newest Scene in our Story, our Engagement! Hello Fiance, Fahim Safar,” captioned the actress.

Noorin decked up in a heavily-embellished, teal blue floral lehenga, twinned with her fiance, who sported a classy, traditional suit, clubbed with a dapper blazer of the same hue. Looking straight out of a fairytale, the dreamy engagement pictures captured the couple in the same frame, seeming madly in love. The pair struck a series of uber-cool poses for her clicks, flashing big smiles on their faces, having a ball at their engagement ceremony.

Along with the serene snaps, Noorin also dropped another video where the duo was spotted bonding over a cup of tea. As soon as they clink the glasses, the frame changes with the actress and scriptwriter captured wearing their engagement outfits. The soon-to-be husband and wife seem to savour the precious moment with one another, breaking into a little dance, enjoying every moment.

“The cup of strong chai that comes along with my cup of light chai for many years! Choosing this for the years to come. In Sha Allah. Officially engaged to my fai,” wrote Noorin.

As soon as the pictures and video surfaced on the Internet Noorin fans were quick to queue up in the comments to shower their congratulations on the engaged duo. While one user wished, “May this smile stays forever,” another remarked, “Masha Allah.” Many others dropped plenty of red heart emojis. Along with social media users, members of the film fraternity have also pored their heartiest congratulations on the couple.

The curly-haired Malayalam beauty first stepped into the world of films with the 2017 movie Chunkzz. She will next be seen in director Praveen Raj Pookkadan’s Velleppam. Meanwhile, Fahim has proved his expertise in films like Hello June, Gangs of 18, and Madhuram among others.

