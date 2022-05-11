Oru Kal Oru Kannadi to Nenjuku Needhi, A Look at Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Career Graph

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s much-awaited film Nenjuku Needhi is all set to hit the theatres next week. The actor-producer unveiled the trailer of the film on May 9, and netizens are all praises for it.

Nenjuju Needhi, which is a remake of Ayushmann Khurana’s Article 15, will have Stalin in the role of a police officer fighting against the caste system. The trailer of the film has garnered more than 23 lakh views on YouTube and is making the audience even more excited about the film.

The actor started his career as an actor almost a decade ago and has come a long way in his professional journey. Just like his father, he also joined politics following his passion for films. He is a member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency.

Apart from his acting and political career, he has also added feathers of producer and distributor to his hat. In 2012, the actor rose to fame after he starred opposite Hansika Motwani in Oru Kal Oru Kannadi. The fans loved the chemistry between the two and the film got a massive response. Not just that he also produced the film.

In 2014, he featured in another romantic film and grabbed the attention of the audience with his charming personality in Ithu Kathirvelan Kadhal. The SR Prabhakaran directorial featured Nayanthara alongside the actor. The Valentine’s Day special film was well-received by the audience and took Stalin’s career graph a point high.

The next turning point of Stalin’s acting journey was the film Manithan in which he not only played the lead but also took the production in his hand. The remake of Subhash Kapoor’s directorial Jolly LLB showed Stalin in the role of lawyer and his powerful acting and dialogue delivery swept the audience.

Apart from romance and comedy, Stalin is known to pick up unconventional roles that challenge him and bring out a new side. Stalin established his image as a versatile actor with his last film Psycho, which was based on a Buddhist tale of Angulimala. The film, which tells the story of a blind person getting involved in a murder mystery, starred Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen. The film received praises from all corners.

The actor also distributed films such as Mynaa, Vikram, Bakrid, Don, and so on.

Talking about his latest film, Nenjuku Needhi, the film has Shivathmika opposite Stalin. Apart from them, the film also has Saravanan, Sivaangi Krishnakumar, Suresh Chakravarthi and Aari Arujunan in pivotal roles. The film, bankrolled by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects, will hit the big screen on May 20.

