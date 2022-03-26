Oscar 2022: Where To Watch 94th Academy Awards Best Picture Nominated Movies Online

The 94th Academy Awards aka Oscar 2022 is all set to be held on Sunday, March 27 (March 28 as per Indian Standard Time). The award show witnesses some of the most critically acclaimed films competing against each other for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and the biggest of them all, Best Picture. This year, 10 movies have been nominated for Best Picture. These include Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard, Dune, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story. The Power of the Dog, directed by Jane Campion, has bagged the most nominations as well.

Which of these films bags the Oscar 2022 for Best Picture at the 94th Academy Award is hard to predict. However, getting nominated at the Oscars makes any film worth a watch. Therefore, we have compiled a list of where you can watch the 10 best pictures of the year.

Belfast:

Set in the 1960s, this Kenneth Branagh-directed historical drama is available on various platforms. One can watch the film on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Apple TV, Vudu, and Redbox internationally. However, the film is yet to be made available on Indian platforms. The film is a semi-autobiography and is based on the early life of its director. It has received seven Oscar nominations which include Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress among others.

Dune

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune premiered on HBO Max in October last year. The film will now be made available on Amazon Prime Video from March 25 in India. The sci-film is part of a planned trilogy and stars Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, and Jason Momoa among others.

Don’t Look Up

This apocalyptic comedy is currently streaming on Netflix in India and can be watched with a subscription. Directed by Adam McKay, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence and has bagged four Oscar nominations this year.

The Power of the Dog

With 12 Oscar nominations, The Power of the Dog has dominated the Oscars 2022. The drama stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons can be watched on Netflix India. It has been nominated for Best Actor, Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Adapted Screenplay among others.

Coda

This musical drama directed by Sian Heder can be watched on Apple TV. Notably, with this, Apple TV received its first Oscar nomination for Best Picture. The film stars Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, and Marlee Matlin and has also been nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Drive My Car

Adapted from a short story by Haruki Murakami, this Japanese film is currently only available in theatres. But viewers will soon be able to enjoy it on MUBI India. The film will start streaming on the platform from April 1, 2022.

King Richard

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and with Will Smith in the leading role, King Richard has earned six Oscar nominations. The sports drama can be watched on HBO Max where it started streaming on March 24. The movie is also currently running in a few theatres in the country.

Nightmare Alley

This star-studded film directed by Guillermo del Toro has been nominated for four Oscars. The thriller drama is available on HBO Max for a watch. The cast of the film includes Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, and Willem Dafoe among others.

West Side Story

Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film is available on Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, YouTube and can be purchased from Google Play Movies as well. The film got nominated for Best Director, Best Sound, and Best Cinematography among a total of seven nominations.

Licorice Pizza

This Paul Thomas Anderson-directed teen drama was released in Indian theatres on February 25. Now, the film is available for purchase on Apple TV, YouTube, and Vudu internationally. It has got three Oscar nominations including Original screenplay and Best Director and is set in Southern California.

