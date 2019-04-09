LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Oscar and BAFTA Winning Documentary 'Free Solo' to Release in India on April 12

From award-winning filmmaker Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and world-renowned photographer and mountaineer Jimmy Chin, 'Free Solo' is a stunning portrait of the free soloist climber Alex Honnold.

News18.com

Updated:April 9, 2019, 1:14 PM IST
National Geographic’s Oscar-winning documentary is set for a theatrical release on April 12, 2019 in India. Free Solo, which won the Best Documentary at both the Oscars & the BAFTAs, will release across theatres on Friday across key metros such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and cities like Chandigarh.

From award-winning filmmaker Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and world-renowned photographer and mountaineer Jimmy Chin, the directors of the Oscar-shortlisted film Meru, Free Solo is a stunning portrait of the free soloist climber Alex Honnold, as he prepares to achieve his lifelong dream of climbing the face of the world’s most famous rock – the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without a rope.

In Free Solo, Elizabeth and Jimmy have captured deeply human moments with Honnold as well as his death-defying climb. The result is a triumph of the human spirit. Commenting on Free Solo releasing in India, Alex says, "When I know what I'm doing and I'm climbing well, then it feels meditative, kind of relaxing and beautiful."

He adds, "Jimmy and his crew did a really nice job setting up remote cameras and I was stoked that it’s going to result in some of the most remarkable footage. It’s amazing the way audiences have connected with the film and I feel extremely excited for the theatrical premiere of Free Solo in India by National Geographic. I really hope Indian audiences like it as much as the rest of the world."

Commenting on the planned theatrical release, Gayatri Yadav, President & Head-Consumer Strategy and Innovation, Star India said, "For 131 years, National Geographic has been using the power of storytelling to inspire the explorer in all of us. With jaw dropping cinematography led by award winning directors, Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Free Solo is another endeavour that represents the very best of National Geographic."

Gayatri added, "The film is a deep and highly personal exploration of passion, drive, determination, unimaginable risk, love, and hair-raising adventure. Free Solo’s momentous global release has not only captured audience’s attention but has also set several box-office records in the US. We are excited with the launch of this Oscar winning film in India. With National Geographic led outstanding cinematography, we are hopeful that it would be able to capture Indian audience’s attention and continue to break records.”

Free Solo will release in select theatres across India on 12th April.

Also Read: Free Solo Review: A Terrifying Tale About Emotions and Mountain Climbing

Follow @News18Movies for more


