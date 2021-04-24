Oscar Ceremony 2021 Date: Time, Hosts, Nominations List, and How to Watch in India

The countdown for the 93rd Academy Awards has begun. Viewers across the globe are eagerly waiting to know if their favourite actor, actress, film or technicians won an Oscar in the event that will be broadcast in India on Monday, April 26. Here’s everything that you need to know about the 93rd annual Academy Awards.

OSCAR CEREMONY 2021: DATE AND TIME

The award ceremony takes place on Sunday, April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. For the Indian viewers, that’s the early hours of Monday, April 26, starting at 5:30am. It will be a three-hour event and will end at 8:30 am, as per Indian Standard Time.

OSCAR CEREMONY 2021: WHERE TO WATCH

The Indian audience will be able to watch the ceremony live on Oscar.org as well as on their official YouTube channel. Meanwhile, the Academy will also stream the awards ceremony on their social media handles. The announcement will be conducted via two-part live stream presentation on Oscars.com, Oscars.org alongside real-time updates across the Academy’s digital platforms – Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

OSCAR AWARDS HOSTS AND PRESENTERS

The presenters announced so far for the award ceremony are: Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, Zendaya, Riz Ahmed and Viola Davis.

Both Riz Ahmed and Viola Davis are also nominated for Oscars this year.

OSCAR 2021: THE INDIAN CONNECTION

This year, The White Tiger has been nominated under the Best Adapted Screenplay category. This movie is written and directed by Ramin Bahrani, stars Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra (co-producer), and Rajkummar Rao.

WHAT IS DIFFERENT ABOUT THE CEREMONY THIS YEAR

The Oscars 2021 will see many changes owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The most important of them will be that the Academy eased the eligibility rules for the awards and allowed films that skipped theatrical releases and opted for an OTT platform to be able to contest.

Previously, the eligibility criteria laid down by The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences was that a film had to be released in the United States for a minimum of one week for it to be eligible for nominations by the Oscars Committee.

IN THE RACE FOR THE TROPHY…

Top contenders for Oscars 2021 include films like Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, David Fincher’s Mank and Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of Chicago 7. Check out the list of nominations below:

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Riz Ahmed- Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins- The Father

Gary Oldman- Mank

Seteven Yeun- Minari

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Viola Davis- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day- The United States Vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby- Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand- Nomadlan

Carrey Mulligan- Promising Young Woman

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Maria Bakalova- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close- Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Coleman- The Father

Amanda Seyfired- Mank

Yuh-jung Youn - Minari

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Sacha Baron Cohen- The Trial of Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya- Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr- One Night in Miami

Paul Raci- Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield- Judas and the Black Messiah

BEST DIRECTOR

Another Round- Thomas Vinterberg

Mank- David Fincher

Minari- Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland- Chloe Zhao

Promising Young Woman- Emerald Fennel

BEST PICTURE

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of Chicago 7

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Emma- Alexandra Bryne

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom- Ann Roth

Mank- Trish Summerville

Mulan- Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio- Massimo Cantini Perr

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Da 5 Blood- Terence Blanchard

Mank- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Minari- Emile Mosseri

News of the World- James Newton Howard

Soul- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm- Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Nina Pedrad

The Father- Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeler

Nomadland- Chloe Zhao

One Night in Miami- Kemp Powers

The White Tiger- Ramin Bahraini

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Judas and the Black Messiah- Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas

Minari- Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman- Emerald Fennel

Sound of Metal- Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of Chicago 7- Aaron Sorkin

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Collette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Another Round, Denmark

Better Days, Hong Kong

Collective Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia

Quo Vadis, Aida, Bosnia and Herzegovina

NOMINEES FOR SOUND

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

FILM EDITING

The Father- Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland- Chloe Zhao

Promising Young Woman- Frederic Thoroval

Sound of Metal- Mikkel EG Nielsen

The Trial of Chicago 7- Alan Baumgarten

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Judas and the Black Messiah- Sean Bobbit

Mank- Erik Messerschmidt

News of the WOrld- Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland- Joshua James Richards

The Trial of Chicago 7- Phedon Papamichael

VISUAL EFFECTS

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Fight For You- Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice- The Trail of the Chicago 7

Husavik- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

io sien (Seen)- The Life Ahead

Speak Now- One Night in Miami

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here