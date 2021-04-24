Oscar Ceremony 2021 Date: Time, Hosts, Nominations List, and How to Watch in India

The countdown for the 93rd Academy Awards has begun. Viewers across the globe are eagerly waiting to know if their favourite actor, actress, film or technicians won an Oscar in the event that will be broadcast in India on Monday, April 26. Here’s everything that you need to know about the 93rd annual Academy Awards.
OSCAR CEREMONY 2021: DATE AND TIME
The award ceremony takes place on Sunday, April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. For the Indian viewers, that’s the early hours of Monday, April 26, starting at 5:30am. It will be a three-hour event and will end at 8:30 am, as per Indian Standard Time.
OSCAR CEREMONY 2021: WHERE TO WATCH
The Indian audience will be able to watch the ceremony live on Oscar.org as well as on their official YouTube channel. Meanwhile, the Academy will also stream the awards ceremony on their social media handles. The announcement will be conducted via two-part live stream presentation on Oscars.com, Oscars.org alongside real-time updates across the Academy’s digital platforms – Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
OSCAR AWARDS HOSTS AND PRESENTERS
The presenters announced so far for the award ceremony are: Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, Zendaya, Riz Ahmed and Viola Davis.
Both Riz Ahmed and Viola Davis are also nominated for Oscars this year.
OSCAR 2021: THE INDIAN CONNECTION
This year, The White Tiger has been nominated under the Best Adapted Screenplay category. This movie is written and directed by Ramin Bahrani, stars Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra (co-producer), and Rajkummar Rao.
WHAT IS DIFFERENT ABOUT THE CEREMONY THIS YEAR
The Oscars 2021 will see many changes owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The most important of them will be that the Academy eased the eligibility rules for the awards and allowed films that skipped theatrical releases and opted for an OTT platform to be able to contest.
Previously, the eligibility criteria laid down by The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences was that a film had to be released in the United States for a minimum of one week for it to be eligible for nominations by the Oscars Committee.
IN THE RACE FOR THE TROPHY…
Top contenders for Oscars 2021 include films like Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, David Fincher’s Mank and Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of Chicago 7. Check out the list of nominations below:ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Riz Ahmed- Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins- The Father
Gary Oldman- Mank
Seteven Yeun- MinariACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Viola Davis- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day- The United States Vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby- Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand- Nomadlan
Carrey Mulligan- Promising Young WomanBEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Maria Bakalova- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close- Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Coleman- The Father
Amanda Seyfired- Mank
Yuh-jung Youn - MinariBEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sacha Baron Cohen- The Trial of Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya- Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr- One Night in Miami
Paul Raci- Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield- Judas and the Black MessiahBEST DIRECTOR
Another Round- Thomas Vinterberg
Mank- David Fincher
Minari- Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland- Chloe Zhao
Promising Young Woman- Emerald FennelBEST PICTURE
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of Chicago 7BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Emma- Alexandra Bryne
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom- Ann Roth
Mank- Trish Summerville
Mulan- Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio- Massimo Cantini PerrBEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Da 5 Blood- Terence Blanchard
Mank- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Minari- Emile Mosseri
News of the World- James Newton Howard
Soul- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon BatisteBEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm- Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Nina Pedrad
The Father- Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeler
Nomadland- Chloe Zhao
One Night in Miami- Kemp Powers
The White Tiger- Ramin BahrainiBEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Judas and the Black Messiah- Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas
Minari- Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman- Emerald Fennel
Sound of Metal- Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of Chicago 7- Aaron SorkinBEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-PeopleBEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White EyeBEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
TimeDOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
Collette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for LatashaINTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Another Round, Denmark
Better Days, Hong Kong
Collective Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida, Bosnia and HerzegovinaNOMINEES FOR SOUND
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of MetalFILM EDITING
The Father- Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland- Chloe Zhao
Promising Young Woman- Frederic Thoroval
Sound of Metal- Mikkel EG Nielsen
The Trial of Chicago 7- Alan BaumgartenCINEMATOGRAPHY
Judas and the Black Messiah- Sean Bobbit
Mank- Erik Messerschmidt
News of the WOrld- Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland- Joshua James Richards
The Trial of Chicago 7- Phedon PapamichaelVISUAL EFFECTS
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
TenetMAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
PinocchioBEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
WolfwalkersBEST ORIGINAL SONG
Fight For You- Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice- The Trail of the Chicago 7
Husavik- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
io sien (Seen)- The Life Ahead
Speak Now- One Night in Miami
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here