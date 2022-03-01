Oscar Isaac Embraces the Chaos in the New Poster of Moon Knight, Take a Look

A new poster and a teaser of Marvel’s mini-series Moon Knight featuring Oscar Isaac was unveiled today, March 1. Last month, the trailer of the anticipated series was released which showed Isaac’s Marc Spector having a tough time embracing his alter-ego, Moon Knight. In the new poster, however, Spector looks convincing as menacing as the superhero. The poster shows him in his superhero suit, which has fully covered him, keeping only his eyes visible. The makers also released a short teaser.

Take a look at the new poster:

Also starring Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy, Moon Knight will release on March 30 on Disney+ Hotstar. It is the sixth mini-series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wanda Vision, What If, Loki and Hawkeye. It is a continuation of the films of the MCU franchise.

Last month, the trailer was released to a great response from the viewers. The actor was introduced as Marc Spector who is struggling to embrace his alter superhero ego, Moon Knight.

The trailer of Moon Knight kicks off with Marc struggling with a sleeping disorder and has dissociative identity disorder. “I can’t tell the difference between my waking life and dreams," Marc confesses, laying in bed, while Kid Cudi’s Day ‘N’ Nite plays in the background, perfectly blending into the narrative.

The trailer then plays out his struggle with his visions. There are glimpses of Moon Knight in places he goes and hears voices in his head. The superhero then crosses paths with antagonist Arthur Harrow, played by Ethan Hawke, who has a cult following him.

Watch it here:

Meanwhile, on the series front, Marvel is likely to introduce She-Hulk and Ms Marvel in the coming months. On the film front, Marvel Cinematic Universe has already teased Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The studio also has Thor: Love And Thunder, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Black Panther 2, The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in the pipeline.

