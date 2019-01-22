Oscar Nominations 2019: Roma, The Favourite In Lead With 10 Nods Each; Black Panther in Best Picture Race

If there’s anything more anticipated than the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ shout-out to yearly outstanding technical, creative and artistic achievement, i.e., Oscars, it is the Oscar nominations. The nominees for the 91st Academy Awards were announced by actors Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross on Tuesday at the Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Hollywood, California.Alfonso Cuaron's Roma emerged as the clear favourite, earning nominations in 10 categories, including Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role (Yalitza Aparicio) and Foreign Language Film.The Favourite, a dark-hearted period comedy, also received attention in 10 categories, with Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone each receiving a supporting actress nod.Bradley Cooper-directed A Star Is Born clinched nominations in 8 categories, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Lady Gaga. It failed to earn a nomination in the Best Director category.Close on the heels of A Star Is Born is the biographical comedy-drama Vice, which got 7 nominations, including Best Director for Adam McKay.Here’s the complete list of nomineees, category-wise:: Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star Is Born, Vice: Alfonso Cuarón (Roma), Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman), Paweł Pawlikowski (Cold War), Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite), Adam McKay (Vice): Christian Bale (Vice), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Viggo Mortensen (Green Book): Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Glenn Close (The Wife), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?): Mahershala Ali (Green Book) Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Sam Rockwell (Vice): Amy Adams (Vice), Marina de Tavira (Roma), Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), Emma Stone (The Favourite), Rachel Weisz (The Favourite): Incredibles 2, Isle Of Dogs, Mirai, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Animal Behavior, Bao, Late Afternoon, One Small Step, Weekends: Roma, Cold War, The Favourite, Never Look Away, A Star is Born: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Black Panther, The Favourite, Mary Poppins Returns, Mary Queen of Scots: Free Solo, Hale County, Minding the Gap, RBG, Of Fathers and Sons: Black Sheep, End Game, Lifeboat, A Night at the Garden, Period. End of Sentence: BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Vice: Capernaum (Lebanon), Cold War (Poland), Never Look Away (Germany), Roma (Mexico), Shoplifters (Japan): Detainment, Fauve, Mother, Marguerite, Skin: Border, Mary Queen of Scots, Vice: Black Panther, If Beale Street Could Talk, BlacKkKlansman, Mary Poppins Returns, Isle of Dogs: All The Stars (Black Panther), I’ll Fight (RBG), The Place Where Lost Things Go (MPR)Shallow (A Star is Born), When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs): Black Panther, The Favourite, First Man, Roma, Mary Poppins Returns: Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, A Quiet Place, Roma, First Man: Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, Roma, First Man, A Star is Born: Avengers: Infinity War, First Man, Ready Player One, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Christopher Robin: The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, BlacKkKlansman, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, If Beale Street Could Talk, A Star Is Born: The Favourite, First Reformed, Green Book, Roma, ViceNow that the contenders’ names are out, Academy members will have nearly a month to consider who they want to give the prized statuettes. The awards show will air on Sunday, February 24.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.