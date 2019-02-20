English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lady Gaga Ends Her Engagement to Beau Christian Carino: Report
Pop superstar and Oscar nominee Lady Gaga has split with her fiance, her second broken relationship in three years.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Pop superstar and Oscar nominee Lady Gaga has split with her fiance, her second broken relationship in three years.
A representative for the 32-year-old Gaga on Tuesday confirmed celebrity media reports that the Shallow singer and Christian Carino, who is also her talent agent, had ended their engagement, but gave no details.
“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” an unidentified source told People magazine. “There’s no long dramatic story.”
News of the split came days before Sunday’s Oscar ceremony. Gaga is a best actress nominee for her role in the musical romance A Star is Born.
The singer will perform Shallow from A Star is Born on the Oscars telecast, which is seen as a front runner to win the Academy Award for best original song.
Gaga announced in October that she and Carino were engaged. They began dating in February 2017, a few months after she ended her five-year relationship with Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney.
Gaga and Carino had appeared close when they attended the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in January, but fans noticed she was not wearing her large engagement ring when she sang at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10.
