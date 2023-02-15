The annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon was held recently in Los Angeles on Monday, February 13, ahead of the Academy Awards next month. The luncheon gives the nominees an opportunity to interact with each other. RRR Music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose attended the event arranged at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Their song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. The official Twitter handle of RRR has shared a picture of the duo from the event.

Both celebrities went for a casual look for the day. Keeravani opted for a bottle-green shirt paired with grey pants, while Chandrabose donned a black shirt and brown checked pants. “The Naatu Naatu Duo,” read the caption of the post.

Chandrabose met many celebrities across the world during the event; he was also in the company of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise. He shared a photo of himself with Tom, while both of them posed happily for the camera. He captioned his post, “With top gun Tom.”

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick has been nominated for six categories this year in the Academy Awards.

He also shared another post with Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg. In the photo, Chandrabose, Keeravani and Steven can be seen posing for the camera. “With the master Steven Spielberg,” he captioned the photo. Steven has been nominated for his film, The Fabelmans.

Bollywood film producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves were also present at the luncheon. Their documentary The Elephant Whisperers has been nominated in the Best Documentary Short category. The filmmaker shared a slew of pictures on Instagram on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse inside the event.

Guneet posed with celebrities from Hollywood and Indian cinema. She added a couple of selfies with All That Breathes’ director Shaunak Sen, Ali Fazal, and Tom Cruise. She also clicked a photo with Keeravani and Chandrabose. Guneet wrote, “In top company with the mavericks of cinema, everything everywhere all at once."

RRR is a fictional period drama based on the lives of two freedom fighters, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film’s story was penned by the director’s father, V Vijayendra Prasad. The film had huge commercial success and critical acclaim across the world. In the West, RRR won the Golden Globes Award for Naatu Naatu last month. The film was submitted in 14 categories at the Oscars 2023.

