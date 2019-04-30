Oscar Winner Barry Jenkins Pushes Avengers Endgame as Major Contender for 2020 Award Season

A couple thangs about a couple thangs — BRIE LARSON kicked so much ass and served about fifty’leven looks in #AvengersEndgame and I was here for Every. Damn. One of ‘em👌🏿 ...especially new’do’ Captain Marvel 💅🏿 — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) April 28, 2019

Last thing: Mark Ruffalo is a TREMENDOUS FUCKING ACTOR. Full stop. Wonderful voice-work here; the computer whizzes do what they do & augment the expressions but what he does with his VOICE is some of the absolute finest work. My endless respect to that cat #AvengersEndgame — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) April 28, 2019

Also, the Russo Bros are so fundamentally sound in the way they communicate spatial relationships between characters during set-pieces. It’s what truly separates their work on this scale from most others’. It’s truly jaw-dropping how grounded the audience is at all time. — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) April 28, 2019

And another thing: the sound design & mixing on #AvengersEndgame is EXTRAORDINARY. The theatre I saw this film in tonight was... lacking to say the least and still, the detail on those tracks was noteworthy, nuanced and enthralling. One of your 5 nominees in both catergories 👌🏿 — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) April 28, 2019