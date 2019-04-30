Oscar Winner Barry Jenkins Pushes Avengers Endgame as Major Contender for 2020 Award Season
In a lengthy post on Twitter, the director of 2017's Oscar-winning feature film 'Moonlight', hailed the performances by Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Mark Ruffalo as Hulk in 'Avengers: Endgame'.
"A couple thangs about a couple thangs Brie Larson LARSON kicked so much ass and served about fifty'eleven looks in #AvengersEndgame and I was here for Every. Damn. One of 'em... especially new 'do' Captain Marvel," he tweeted.
"Mark Ruffalo is a tremendous f***ing actor. Full stop. Wonderful voice-work here; the computer whizzes do what they do and augment the expressions but what he does with his voice is some of the absolute finest work. My endless respect to that cat #AvengersEndgame," he added.
The director said he loved the way helmers Anthony and Joe Russo presented the "spatial relationship" between the characters of the vast Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
"The Russo Bros are so fundamentally sound in the way they communicate spatial relationships between characters during set-pieces. It's what truly separates their work on this scale from most others'. It's truly jaw-dropping how grounded the audience is at all time."
Jenkins was bowled over by the sound designing and sound mixing of the movie and said the film deserves nods in the two categories for sure.
"The sound design and mixing on #AvengersEndgame is EXTRAORDINARY. The theatre I saw this film in tonight was... lacking to say the least and still, the detail on those tracks was noteworthy, nuanced and enthralling. One of your five nominees in both categories," he said.
Avengers: Endgame" released worldwide on April 26 and has minted over USD 643 million at the global box office.
