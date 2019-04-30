Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Oscar Winner Barry Jenkins Pushes Avengers Endgame as Major Contender for 2020 Award Season

In a lengthy post on Twitter, the director of 2017's Oscar-winning feature film 'Moonlight', hailed the performances by Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Mark Ruffalo as Hulk in 'Avengers: Endgame'.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Oscar Winner Barry Jenkins Pushes Avengers Endgame as Major Contender for 2020 Award Season
In a lengthy post on Twitter, the director of 2017's Oscar-winning feature film 'Moonlight', hailed the performances by Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Mark Ruffalo as Hulk in 'Avengers: Endgame'.
Loading...
Acclaimed filmmaker Barry Jenkins has praised Marvel Studios' latest offering Avengers: Endgame for its emotional quotient as well as technical elements, pitching the film as a major contender for the 2020 award season.

In a lengthy post on Twitter, the director of 2017's Oscar-winning feature film Moonlight, hailed the performances by Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Mark Ruffalo as Hulk.

"A couple thangs about a couple thangs Brie Larson LARSON kicked so much ass and served about fifty'eleven looks in #AvengersEndgame and I was here for Every. Damn. One of 'em... especially new 'do' Captain Marvel," he tweeted.




"Mark Ruffalo is a tremendous f***ing actor. Full stop. Wonderful voice-work here; the computer whizzes do what they do and augment the expressions but what he does with his voice is some of the absolute finest work. My endless respect to that cat #AvengersEndgame," he added.




The director said he loved the way helmers Anthony and Joe Russo presented the "spatial relationship" between the characters of the vast Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"The Russo Bros are so fundamentally sound in the way they communicate spatial relationships between characters during set-pieces. It's what truly separates their work on this scale from most others'. It's truly jaw-dropping how grounded the audience is at all time."




Jenkins was bowled over by the sound designing and sound mixing of the movie and said the film deserves nods in the two categories for sure.

"The sound design and mixing on #AvengersEndgame is EXTRAORDINARY. The theatre I saw this film in tonight was... lacking to say the least and still, the detail on those tracks was noteworthy, nuanced and enthralling. One of your five nominees in both categories," he said.




Avengers: Endgame" released worldwide on April 26 and has minted over USD 643 million at the global box office.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram