Oscar Winner Mahershala Ali to Star in Marc Munden’s Sci-Fi Film Sovereign

Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali is all set to star in the science-fiction movie Sovereign, which will be directed by Marc Munden.A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods will write the screenplay of the film which is being produced by Entertainment One and 21 Laps Entertainment's Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen, reports variety.com.On casting Ali, who recently won the Oscar for the Best Supporting Actor for his role as Don Shirley in Green Book, Nick Meyer, eOne's film president, told IANS, "We have long loved this project and have been patiently waiting until we found the right leading actor, which we no doubt have found in the incredibly talented Mahershala Ali."This is the 45-year-old actor's second Oscar win after he took the award in the same category in 2017 for his role as Juan in Barry Jenkins' Moonlight.The win has made him the first actor in 24 years to receive multiple acting Oscars in two years or less in any category. Tom Hanks won back-to-back best actor trophies for Philadelphia (1993) and Forrest Gump (1994).Ali, who has been award season's favourite, had also won best supporting actor Golden Globe, SAG Award and the Critics' Choice Award for his role in Green Book.The actor's close to two-decade-long career got a boost in 2016 with an Emmy nomination for his performance in the fourth season of House of Cards as Remy Denton. This was followed by a successful run of Netflix's Luke Cage, Oscar win for Moonlight and critically-acclaimed performance in Hidden Figures.Ali currently stars in HBO's True Detective.