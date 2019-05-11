English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oscar-winning Actress Anne Hathaway Receives a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Anne Hathaway received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday — to the excitement of her friends.
(Image courtesy: Reuters)
Actress Anne Hathaway has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She received the star on Thursday. The honour is coming at a "good year in terms of artistic growth", Hathaway told variety.com.
The actress celebrated the occasion with director Dee Rees, rapper and actress Awkwafina and actress Rebel Wilson.
Hathaway and Wilson posed together for the cameras at the ceremony with Hathaway wearing a long, floral dress while Wilson wore a navy dress for the occasion.
She said that their upcoming film was an opportunity to practice her British accent and work with Wilson on "improv".
"Improv is not my strong suit, especially when trying to stay in an accent. I went from thinking this would be a fun comedy job where I got to wear lots of outfits and say really clever things about being mistreated by men to (doing) really hard work in two areas that don't come easily to me."
Hathaway is currently filming the musical series Modern Love, as well as the film The Witches.
