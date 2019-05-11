Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Oscar-winning Actress Anne Hathaway Receives a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Anne Hathaway received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday — to the excitement of her friends.

IANS

Updated:May 11, 2019, 9:11 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Oscar-winning Actress Anne Hathaway Receives a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
(Image courtesy: Reuters)
Loading...
Actress Anne Hathaway has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She received the star on Thursday. The honour is coming at a "good year in terms of artistic growth", Hathaway told variety.com.

The actress celebrated the occasion with director Dee Rees, rapper and actress Awkwafina and actress Rebel Wilson.

Hathaway and Wilson posed together for the cameras at the ceremony with Hathaway wearing a long, floral dress while Wilson wore a navy dress for the occasion.

She said that their upcoming film was an opportunity to practice her British accent and work with Wilson on "improv".

"Improv is not my strong suit, especially when trying to stay in an accent. I went from thinking this would be a fun comedy job where I got to wear lots of outfits and say really clever things about being mistreated by men to (doing) really hard work in two areas that don't come easily to me."

Hathaway is currently filming the musical series Modern Love, as well as the film The Witches.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram