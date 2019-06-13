Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Oscar Winning Actress Mira Sorvino Reveals She is a Date Rape Survivor

Mira Sorvino, one of more than 80 women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, also revealed that she is a survivor of date rape during a press conference.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 13, 2019, 7:36 PM IST
Oscar Winning Actress Mira Sorvino Reveals She is a Date Rape Survivor
Image: Instagram
One of the first women to accuse Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino has now revealed that she is a date rape survivor. The actress said she was talking about it publicly to show her support for a push towards stronger sexual assaulting laws in New York.

Notably, Sorvino made the revelation during a press conference on Wednesday, alongside New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Her revelation is being seen as an effort to encourage the state legislature to eliminate New York's statute of limitations on rape in the 2nd and 3rd degrees and pass additional sexual harassment protections before the end of the legislative session next week.

Speaking about the whole #MeToo movement, Sorvino acknowledged that talking publicly about Weinstein's alleged misconduct had been traumatic, adding, "I have never said that last part ever in public because it is impossible sometimes to share these sort of things,” according to a CNN report.

Sorvino further added, "I can stand here before you and say not only was I a sexual harassment and battery victim at the hands of Mr Weinstein, but I'm also a sexual assault victim and I'm also a survivor of date rape."

While Sorvino declined to get into details, she revealed that she wanted to disclose the assault to help others. "I'm doing it here to try and help because there are all these survivors out there right now who need justice," she said.

Notably, in 2018, the Mighty Aphrodite star alleged that Weinstein had sexually harassed her when they had worked on a project in 1995. Sorvino is one of more than 80 women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Read full article
