English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oscar Winning Film 'Free Solo' Debuts in India, 'Student of The Year 2' Trailer Unveiled
Priyanka Chopra opens up about her relationship with Nick Jonas, 'Laakhon Mein Ek' Season 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Priyanka Chopra opens up about her relationship with Nick Jonas, 'Laakhon Mein Ek' Season 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Loading...
The cinegoers are in for a treat this weekend, with two Bollywood and one major Hollywood film releasing in the theatres. While on one hand The Tashkent Files will face stiff competition from Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai, on the other, Nat Geo's Oscar Award winning documentary film Free Solo has also made its debut in India today. There is a lot to be missed if you don't book your seats for the weekend. Also, the much awaited trailer of Student of The Year 2 was released on YouTube today.
In another news, Priyanka Chopra admitted that she was not sure about marrying Nick, and eventually in saying 'Yes, I do,' she claims that she took a leap of faith. While speaking at Tina Brown’s 10th Annual Women in the World Summit on Thursday, Priyanka opened about her relationship with singer-actor Nick Jonas and revealed how he is the perfect man for her.
For binge watchers, Amazon Prime Video is premiering Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 and Shweta Tripathi will essay the role of an embattled medical practitioner in the series. Laakhon Mein Ek is created by stand-up comic Biswa Kalyan Rath.
Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
The Tashkent Files based on the conspiracy theory around former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's mysterious death in Tashkent. Read our review of the film here.
Read: The Tashkent Files Movie Review: A Dull and Drab Conspiracy Theory Film
Soumitra Ranade's Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai could not have come at a more appropriate time, given India's pressing level of disenchantment with governance and the fact that the country is going into one of the most significant elections in history.
Read: Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai Movie Review: Daring Look at Societal Ills
In making personal tragedies out of the lives of vulnerable characters, Biswa Kalyan Rath, in Laakhon Mein Ek, tries to create an intimate world in which we sympathise with the protagonist, while the status quo is met with revulsion. Where Season 1 was chiefly a socio-cultural and a psychological revolt, Season 2, led by Shweta Tripathi, comfortably gets political, right from the word go.
Read: Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 Review: Shweta Tripathi's Medical Journey is Unrewarding
Also Read: Free Solo Review: A Terrifying Tale About Emotions and Mountain Climbing
The much awaited trailer of Student of The Year 2 has been released by Fox Star Studios on their YouTube channel. The film is a sequel to Karan Johar's Student of The Year (2012), and this year's outing will mark the debut of actresses Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, who will headline the film along with action star Tiger Shroff.
Read: Student of The Year 2 Trailer: Fierce Competition and Complicated Love Brewing at St. Teresa's
Priyanka Chopra admitted during a panel discussion that initially she didn’t think she would marry Nick Jonas. She was speaking at Tina Brown’s 10th Annual Women in the World Summit.
Read: Priyanka Chopra on Marrying Nick Jonas: I Judged a Book by Its Cover
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
In another news, Priyanka Chopra admitted that she was not sure about marrying Nick, and eventually in saying 'Yes, I do,' she claims that she took a leap of faith. While speaking at Tina Brown’s 10th Annual Women in the World Summit on Thursday, Priyanka opened about her relationship with singer-actor Nick Jonas and revealed how he is the perfect man for her.
For binge watchers, Amazon Prime Video is premiering Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 and Shweta Tripathi will essay the role of an embattled medical practitioner in the series. Laakhon Mein Ek is created by stand-up comic Biswa Kalyan Rath.
Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
The Tashkent Files based on the conspiracy theory around former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's mysterious death in Tashkent. Read our review of the film here.
Read: The Tashkent Files Movie Review: A Dull and Drab Conspiracy Theory Film
Soumitra Ranade's Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai could not have come at a more appropriate time, given India's pressing level of disenchantment with governance and the fact that the country is going into one of the most significant elections in history.
Read: Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai Movie Review: Daring Look at Societal Ills
In making personal tragedies out of the lives of vulnerable characters, Biswa Kalyan Rath, in Laakhon Mein Ek, tries to create an intimate world in which we sympathise with the protagonist, while the status quo is met with revulsion. Where Season 1 was chiefly a socio-cultural and a psychological revolt, Season 2, led by Shweta Tripathi, comfortably gets political, right from the word go.
Read: Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 Review: Shweta Tripathi's Medical Journey is Unrewarding
Also Read: Free Solo Review: A Terrifying Tale About Emotions and Mountain Climbing
The much awaited trailer of Student of The Year 2 has been released by Fox Star Studios on their YouTube channel. The film is a sequel to Karan Johar's Student of The Year (2012), and this year's outing will mark the debut of actresses Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, who will headline the film along with action star Tiger Shroff.
Read: Student of The Year 2 Trailer: Fierce Competition and Complicated Love Brewing at St. Teresa's
Priyanka Chopra admitted during a panel discussion that initially she didn’t think she would marry Nick Jonas. She was speaking at Tina Brown’s 10th Annual Women in the World Summit.
Read: Priyanka Chopra on Marrying Nick Jonas: I Judged a Book by Its Cover
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nora Fatehi Opens Up About Break-Up with Angad Bedi, Says 'Lost My Drive'
- Indians Love Jon Snow and GoT: Insta Data Reveals India Most Excited for Finale in Asia
- Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Photoshopped Image Promoting BJP Goes Viral
- PewDiePie Asked to Delete T-Series Diss Tracks, He Whines About Having to Follow Indian Laws
- Xiaomi Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro Available on Discount via Flipkart
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results