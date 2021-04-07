Oscar-winning Sound Designer Resul Pookutty Joins Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Fans of Telugu actor Allu Arjun who are eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie Pushpa received another good news on Wednesday. The makers of the movie announced on social media that they are being joined by Academy Award and British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) winning sound designer Resul Pookutty.

The tweet shared a picture of the 49-year-old sound designer and welcomed him onboard the Pushpa team. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa is a multilingual movie based on red sandalwood smuggling and by the looks of the poster we can guess that Allu Arjun will be playing a strong revolting character who leads a revolution against the system. The story line sounds quite similar to the 2018 blockbuster KGF Chapter One, where Yash revolts against the gold mining mafia in Karnataka.

Pushpa will be released on the silver screen on August 13. Allu Arjun had shared a new poster of the movie showing him in a rugged look holding an axe and surrounded by fellow labourers, back in January this year. The actor had mentioned in his social media post that he is excited to meet his fans in cinemas this year. The 37-year-old actor also mentioned that he is hoping to create the same magic once again with director Sukumar B and music composer Devi Sri Prasad. Allu Arjun has earlier worked with director Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad in Arya and Arya 2 that came out in 2004 and 2009 respectively.

#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year.Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP .@iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #PushpaOnAug13 pic.twitter.com/tH3E6OpVeo— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 28, 2021

Pushpa also stars actor Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead while actor Fahadh Fasil will be playing the antagonist in the action drama movie. Allu Arjun was last in the 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that also starred actress Pooja Hegde in the female lead. The action-drama blockbuster movie was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and co-produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna.

