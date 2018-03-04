GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • WON

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
2-min read

Oscars 2018: A Big Task Lies Ahead of Awards Host Jimmy Kimmel

The 2017 backstage envelope mix-up that saw the top prize in the movie industry briefly being awarded to La La Land rather than actual winner Moonlight may pale in relation to the task facing Kimmel when he returns as Oscar master of ceremonies for a second year.

Reuters

Updated:March 4, 2018, 10:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Oscars 2018: A Big Task Lies Ahead of Awards Host Jimmy Kimmel
Photo via Reuters.
Los Angeles: - Jimmy Kimmel is in therapy. Last year’s Oscar best picture blunder is giving the Academy Awards host nightmares - or so goes one of the comedian’s video promotions for Sunday’s ceremony.

But the 2017 backstage envelope mix-up that saw the top prize in the movie industry briefly being awarded to La La Land rather than actual winner Moonlight may pale in relation to the task facing Kimmel when he returns as Oscar master of ceremonies for a second year.

Kimmel must navigate the #MeToo sexual misconduct scandal that has rocked Hollywood in front of a live audience of A-list celebrities, many of whom say they are victims, as well as millions watching at home.

He is also expected to throw in jokes about U.S. President Donald Trump, last year’s best picture flub, the biggest pop culture moments of the past year, and the movies and performances up for the highest honors in show business.

“This year, the casting couch is the target of Hollywood. That’s going to be the theme of the night, from the jokes told by Jimmy Kimmel to the winners who are announced,” said Tom O’Neil, founder of awards website GoldDerby.com

“He can’t avoid the subject of #MeToo and he must treat it with delicacy and sensitivity while at the same time being fearless and lampooning it. So he has a very difficult role,” O’Neil said.

Kimmel, 50, has said little about his plans and is ambiguous about whether he will address the elephant in the room.

“This show is not about reliving people’s sexual assaults,” Kimmel told ABC News earlier this week.“It’s an awards show for people who have been dreaming about maybe winning an Oscar for their whole lives.”

In January Kimmel told reporters that he was“sure that it (the misconduct scandal) will be part of the subject matter of the show.”

Kimmel, known for his genial but deadpan delivery, got high marks as last year’s Academy Awards host when then-newly elected Trump and his policies became a running gag.

Since then, spurred by a heart condition affecting his newborn son, he has adopted a sharper edge on his television talk show“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” where he has attacked Republican efforts to scuttle former President Barack Obama’s healthcare reforms.

He has said he does not intend to use the Oscars“as a platform for healthcare.”

Tim Gray, awards editor at Hollywood trade publication Variety, said it would“look very weird” if Kimmel does not address #MeToo, which has been the number one topic in Hollywood for five months, on the night the movie industry celebrates itself.

“It is a balancing act. You, hopefully, have some observations that people haven’t thought about, which is not easy, but you don’t want to hit people with a sledgehammer,” Gray said.

Nevertheless, Gray said, Kimmel is the right man for the job.

“I think Jimmy Kimmel is really smart and really funny. I think he’ll be fine,” he said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES