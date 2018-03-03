English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Oscars 2018: After Last Year's Mix-up, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway To Again Present Best Picture
The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second consecutive year, will air live in India on Monday on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD.
Image: Reuters
Los Angeles: After the Best Picture mix-up last year, stars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway are again expected to present the top honour at the 90th Academy Awards here on Sunday.
They were spotted rehearsing at the Dolby Theatre here for the ceremony, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
The duo got on the stage in 2017, timed to the 50th anniversary of "Bonnie and Clyde", but after an envelope mix-up by on-site accountants from PricewaterhouseCoopers, the award was mistakenly given to "La La Land" over "Moonlight".
The Oscar envelope that Dunaway read from was the Best Actress category.
"I opened the envelope and it said 'Emma Stone, La La Land'. That's why I looked at Faye, and at you. I wasn't trying to be funny," Beatty clarified on stage at the time.
In January, the Academy unveiled a new set of guidelines to better prevent against a mix-up happening again. And new Academy president John Bailey hinted that the ceremony would be addressing what became the most talked-about moment of last year's show.
The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second consecutive year, will air live in India on Monday on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD.
