Oscars 2018: Ali Fazal's 'Victoria & Abdul' Loses to 'Darkest Hour', 'Phantom Thread'

Indian actor Ali Fazal's Victoria & Abdul, which received critical acclaim abroad, lost Make Up and Haistyling and Costume Design Oscars to Darkest Hour and Phantom Thread.While Consolata Boyle was nominated in the Best Costume Design category, Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard had received Oscar nod in the Best Make-up and Hairstyling segment.Helmed by Stephen Frears, Victoria & Abdul is based on a novel by Shrabani Basu. Starring veteran British star Judi Dench opposite Fazal, the period drama revolves around the relationship shared by Queen Victoria and Abdul, who was a Munshi in her government. It also shows his journey on how he became one of the most powerful figures in the court.Meanwhile, Sam Rockwell took home the Best Supporting Actor (Male) Oscar for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.