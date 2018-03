Oscar 2018: Who Won What on Hollywood's Biggest Night? Check Out Here

Gary Oldman's performance in Darkest Hour and Frances McDormand's moving act in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri win them Best Actor awards at the 90th Academy Awards. Guillermo del Toro swipes the Best Director award for The Shape Of Water that has also won the top honour of Best Film. Sam Rockwell has taken home trophy for the Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Three Billboards..., while Allison Janney has bagged the Best Supporting Actor (Female) for her performance in I, Tonya. Jorden Peele has created history to become the first African-American to win Original Screenplay Award for Get Out, while Daniela Vega is the first transgender actor to have presented an Academy Award.The full list of winners is below.ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLENOMINEESWILLEM DAFOEThe Florida ProjectWOODY HARRELSONThree Billboards outside Ebbing, MissouriRICHARD JENKINSThe Shape of WaterCHRISTOPHER PLUMMERAll the Money in the WorldMAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLINGNOMINEESVICTORIA & ABDULDaniel Phillips and Lou SheppardWONDERArjen TuitenCOSTUME DESIGNNOMINEESBEAUTY AND THE BEASTJacqueline DurranDARKEST HOURJacqueline DurranTHE SHAPE OF WATERLuis SequeiraVICTORIA & ABDULConsolata BoyleDOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)NOMINEESABACUS: SMALL ENOUGH TO JAILSteve James, Mark Mitten and Julie GoldmanFACES PLACESAgnès Varda, JR and Rosalie VardaLAST MEN IN ALEPPOFeras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed and Søren Steen JespersenSTRONG ISLANDYance Ford and Joslyn BarnesSOUND EDITINGNOMINEESBABY DRIVERJulian SlaterBLADE RUNNER 2049Mark Mangini and Theo GreenTHE SHAPE OF WATERNathan Robitaille and Nelson FerreiraSTAR WARS: THE LAST JEDIMatthew Wood and Ren KlyceSOUND MIXINGNOMINEESBABY DRIVERJulian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. EllisBLADE RUNNER 2049Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac RuthTHE SHAPE OF WATERChristian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen GauthierSTAR WARS: THE LAST JEDIDavid Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart WilsonPRODUCTION DESIGNNOMINEESBEAUTY AND THE BEASTProduction Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie SpencerBLADE RUNNER 2049Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra QuerzolaDARKEST HOURProduction Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie SpencerDUNKIRKProduction Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary FettisFOREIGN LANGUAGE FILMNOMINEESTHE INSULTLebanonLOVELESSRussiaON BODY AND SOULHungaryTHE SQUARESwedenACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLENOMINEESMARY J. BLIGEMudboundLESLEY MANVILLEPhantom ThreadLAURIE METCALFLady BirdOCTAVIA SPENCERThe Shape of WaterSHORT FILM (ANIMATED)NOMINEESGARDEN PARTYVictor Caire and Gabriel GrapperonLOUDave Mullins and Dana MurrayNEGATIVE SPACEMax Porter and Ru KuwahataREVOLTING RHYMESJakob Schuh and Jan LachauerANIMATED FEATURE FILMNOMINEESTHE BOSS BABYTom McGrath and Ramsey NaitoTHE BREADWINNERNora Twomey and Anthony LeoFERDINANDCarlos Saldanha and Lori ForteLOVING VINCENTDorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Ivan MactaggartVISUAL EFFECTSNOMINEESGUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan SudickKONG: SKULL ISLANDStephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike MeinardusSTAR WARS: THE LAST JEDIBen Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris CorbouldWAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APESJoe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel WhistFILM EDITINGNOMINEESBABY DRIVERPaul Machliss and Jonathan AmosI, TONYATatiana S. RiegelTHE SHAPE OF WATERSidney WolinskyTHREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURIJon GregoryDOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)NOMINEESEDITH+EDDIELaura Checkoway and Thomas Lee WrightHEROIN(E)Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin SheldonKNIFE SKILLSThomas LennonTRAFFIC STOPKate Davis and David HeilbronerSHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)NOMINEESDEKALB ELEMENTARYReed Van DykTHE ELEVEN O'CLOCKDerin Seale and Josh LawsonMY NEPHEW EMMETTKevin Wilson, Jr.WATU WOTE/ALL OF USKatja Benrath and Tobias RosenWRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)NOMINEESTHE DISASTER ARTISTScreenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. WeberLOGANScreenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James MangoldMOLLY'S GAMEWritten for the screen by Aaron SorkinMUDBOUNDScreenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee ReesWRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)NOMINEESTHE BIG SICKWritten by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail NanjianiLADY BIRDWritten by Greta GerwigTHE SHAPE OF WATERScreenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del ToroTHREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURIWritten by Martin McDonagCINEMATOGRAPHYNOMINEESDARKEST HOURBruno DelbonnelDUNKIRKHoyte van HoytemaMUDBOUNDRachel MorrisonTHE SHAPE OF WATERDan LaustsenMUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)NOMINEESDUNKIRKHans ZimmerPHANTOM THREADJonny GreenwoodSTAR WARS: THE LAST JEDIJohn WilliamsTHREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURICarter BurwellMUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)NOMINEESMIGHTY RIVERfrom Mudbound; Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura StinsonMYSTERY OF LOVEfrom Call Me by Your Name; Music and Lyric by Sufjan StevensSTAND UP FOR SOMETHINGfrom Marshall; Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane WarrenTHIS IS MEfrom The Greatest Showman; Music and Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin PaulDIRECTINGNOMINEESDUNKIRKChristopher NolanGET OUTJordan PeeleLADY BIRDGreta GerwigPHANTOM THREADPaul Thomas AndersonACTOR IN A LEADING ROLENOMINEESTIMOTHEE CHALAMETCall Me by Your NameDANIEL DAY-LEWISPhantom ThreadDANIEL KALUUYAGet OutDENZEL WASHINGTONRoman J. Israel, Esq.ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLENOMINEESSALLY HAWKINSThe Shape of WaterMARGOT ROBBIEI, TonyaSAOIRSE RONANLady BirdMERYL STREEPThe PostBEST PICTURENOMINEESCALL ME BY YOUR NAMEPeter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges and Marco Morabito, ProducersDARKEST HOURTim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski, ProducersDUNKIRKEmma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, ProducersGET OUTSean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Jordan Peele, ProducersLADY BIRDScott Rudin, Eli Bush and Evelyn O'Neill, ProducersPHANTOM THREADJoAnne Sellar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison and Daniel Lupi, ProducersTHE POSTAmy Pascal, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, ProducersTHREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURIGraham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers