1-min read

Oscars 2018: Harvey Weinstein 'Casting Couch' Statue Debuts Pre-Ceremony

The golden statue depicts Weinstein sitting on a coach wearing a slightly opened bathrobe with an Oscar in his right hand.

IANS

Updated:March 3, 2018, 10:59 AM IST
Oscars 2018: Harvey Weinstein 'Casting Couch' Statue Debuts Pre-Ceremony
Image: Reuters

Los Angeles: Just days before the 90th Academy Awards, a Harvey Weinstein statue 'Casting Couch' has appeared on Hollywood Boulevard here, drawing a lot of attention.

The golden statue depicts Weinstein sitting on a coach wearing a slightly opened bathrobe with an Oscar in his right hand.

The figure is close to the Dolby Theatre, where the Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, reports variety.com.

Street artists Plastic Jesus and Joshua "Ginger" Monroe collaborated on the sculpture.

Visitors have been posing with the Weinstein statue, which is significant given how the producer has been shunned from the Hollywood community since reports of sexual harassment and abuse emerged last year.

Dozens of women, including Salma Hayek, Lupita Nyong'o and Uma Thurman have been vocal about Weinstein's inappropriate behaviour towards them.


