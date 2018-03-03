English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- LEADING
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- LEADING
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- TRAILING
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- TRAILING
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- TRAILING
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- TRAILING
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- LEADING
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- TRAILING
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- TRAILING
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- TRAILING
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- TRAILING
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- LEADING
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- LEADING
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- LEADING
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- TRAILING
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LEADING
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- LEADING
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Oscars 2018: Harvey Weinstein 'Casting Couch' Statue Debuts Pre-Ceremony
The golden statue depicts Weinstein sitting on a coach wearing a slightly opened bathrobe with an Oscar in his right hand.
Image: Reuters
Los Angeles: Just days before the 90th Academy Awards, a Harvey Weinstein statue 'Casting Couch' has appeared on Hollywood Boulevard here, drawing a lot of attention.
The golden statue depicts Weinstein sitting on a coach wearing a slightly opened bathrobe with an Oscar in his right hand.
The figure is close to the Dolby Theatre, where the Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, reports variety.com.
Street artists Plastic Jesus and Joshua "Ginger" Monroe collaborated on the sculpture.
Visitors have been posing with the Weinstein statue, which is significant given how the producer has been shunned from the Hollywood community since reports of sexual harassment and abuse emerged last year.
Dozens of women, including Salma Hayek, Lupita Nyong'o and Uma Thurman have been vocal about Weinstein's inappropriate behaviour towards them.
