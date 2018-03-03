English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oscars 2018: Jennifer Lawrence To Jodie Foster, Four Female Actors to Present Lead Acting Trophies
Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster will announce the lead actress prize winner on Sunday night, while Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren will present lead actor.
Image courtesy: Reuters
Los Angeles: In what has colloquially become known as 'The Year of the Woman', the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has reportedly finalised four actresses to present this years lead acting awards at the 90th annual Oscars.
Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster will announce the lead actress prize winner on Sunday night, while Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren will present lead actor. However, the Academy did not respond to a request for comment, reported variety.com.
Traditionally, the previous year's acting winners present the same categories for the opposite gender at the Oscars.
But in January, it was revealed that last year's lead actor winner Casey Affleck ("Manchester by the Sea") had withdrawn as a presenter from this year's ceremony, reportedly to avoid becoming a distraction due to two sexual harassment lawsuits he previously settled with the producer and cinematographer of his 2010 film "I'm Still Here."
The move to get women for the lead acting presentations comes in the wake of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements that have been in the spotlight this awards season, calling attention to sexual misbehavior, gender inequality and power dynamics among other issues.
| Edited by: Kriti Tulsiani
