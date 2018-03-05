Time's Up Now: Jimmy Kimmel Kicks Off Oscars With the Elephant in the Room

Jimmy Kimmel got the 90th Academy Awards underway with an opening monologue that mixed Harvey Weinstein punchlines with earnest comments about reforming gender equality in Hollywood.At the Dolby Theatre ceremony Sunday, Kimmel dove straight into material about last year's infamous best-picture flub."I do want to mention, this year, when you hear your name called, don't get up right away," said Kimmel. "Give us a minute."But while Kimmel spent a few moments on the fiasco known as EnvelopeGate, he expended far more minutes frankly discussing the parade of sexual harassment allegations that have coursed through the movie business in the wake of the revelations regarding Weinstein. Kimmel called the show "a night for positivity" but he also spoke straightforwardly about the industry's poor record for female directors and equal pay."We can't let bad behavior slide anymore," said Kimmel. "The world is watching us. We need to set an example."The night's acting honors are considered fairly locked, and the first award of the evening — as expected — went to Sam Rockwell for his supporting performance in Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.Raising the award as he was played off, the veteran character actor shouted: "For my buddy, Phil Hoffman." The winner with the shortest acceptance speech was promised a Jet Ski.The ceremony is the crescendo of one of Hollywood's most tumultuous awards seasons ever — one that saw cascading allegations of sexual harassment topple movie moguls, upended Oscar campaigns and new movements launched to improve gender equality throughout the industry.