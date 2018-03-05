Oscars 2018 LIVE Updates: Daniela Vega First Transgender Actor to Present an Academy Award; 'Dunkirk' at the Top

Live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, it's the 90th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Sam Rockwell has taken home the Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri award while Allison Janney has bagged the Best Supporting Actor (Female) for her performance in I, Tonya. The awards for Best Actor (Male and Female), Best Director and Best Film are yet to be announced. Women are at the front and center at the awards this time around, with Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) being just the fifth woman nominated for best director, while Rachel Morrison is the first woman nominated for best cinematography for Mudbound. Ashley Judd, the first big-name actress to go on the record with allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein, is among the scheduled presenters. The awards ceremony is the crescendo of one of Hollywood’s most tumultuous awards seasons ever — one that saw cascading allegations of sexual harassment topple movie moguls, upended Oscar campaigns and new movements launched to improve gender equality throughout the industry. So far the Oscars for Best Supporting Actor (Male and Female), Make Up & Hairstyle, Costume Design, Sound Mixing and Editing, Adapted and Original Screenplay have all been presented.
Mar 5, 2018 9:10 am (IST)
Funnyman and critically-acclaimed filmmaker du jour Jordan Peele won Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, his film which also grabbed him nominations for best film and best director. The genre-bending horror film explored themes of race, income and other divisive topics in an unusual, but still terrifying, manner.
Call Me By Your Name scooped up the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, with screenwriter James Ivory winning his first Oscar after three previous nominations. The coming-of-age love story of a young gay man won plaudits for its sensitive portrayal of a subject that some people (somehow) still have reservations over.
Daniela Vega (pictured), the lead actress in the Chilean Oscar-winning foreign-language film A Fantastic Woman, just made Oscar history as the first transgender actor to present at the Academy Awards. She presented the best song nominee for Call Me By Your Name.
Mar 5, 2018 8:48 am (IST)
Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short for their short feature on the struggles of a hearing-impaired child struggling to live a normal life.
Jimmy Kimmel convinced fellow celebrities like Mark Hamill, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Guillermo Del Toro, Margot Robbie, Ansel Elgort, and Lupita Nyong’o to crash a screening of A Wrinkle In Time taking place at an adjacent theater in order to thank film fans and distribute snacks.
Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk continues to dominate the technical category at the Oscars, picking up its third award for the evening, this time for Best Editing. Oscar-winner Matthew McConnaughey presented the award, to the film's editor Lee Smith, with his customary eccentric elan.
Blade Runner 2049 was awarded the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. A sequel to Ridley Scott's cult classic Blade Runner, the 2017 film starred Ryan Gosling with Harrison Ford again playing the iconic role of Rick Deckard from the original.
Allison Janney (pictured) picked up the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in biopic I Tonya. This is Janney's first nomination and win. Her much-lauded performance is incredible not only due to the vitriol she had to channel as a tyrannical stage mom, but also because she did so with a bird perched on her shoulder.
Mar 5, 2018 7:56 am (IST)
A Fantastic Woman, from Chile, was awarded the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.
Rita Moreno (pictured), who won an Oscar way back in 1962, presents the award for Best Foreign Film. The 86-year-old actress wore the same dress she had worn in'62 while accepting her Oscar for West Side Story
Mar 5, 2018 7:52 am (IST)
Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o and Kumail Nanjiani, nominated for writing The Big Sick, used their presentation of the production design award to send a political message in light of the current battle in Washington over DACA. Both are immigrants and told the audience: “We’re dreamers. Dreams are the foundation of Hollywood, and dreams are the foundation of America.” They added, “to all the dreamers out there, we stand with you.”
Mar 5, 2018 7:49 am (IST)
Oscar winners Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez perform their nominated track, Remember Me, from Pixar's Coco, which is also nominated for Best Animated Feature
Kimmel joked, "Douglas Fairbanks who hosted the first ever Academy Awards opened with "Christopher Plummer is this year's youngest nominee". That still holds true today." Plummer, 87, has been nominated for his role in Ridley Scott's All The Money In The World
Despite the entertainment industry being in a state of flux due to the Time's Up movement and other calls for equality and empowerment, this year's Academy Awards are being celebrated as the most diverse line up in Oscar history.
Mar 5, 2018 6:49 am (IST)
Sam Rockwell picks up the Best Supporting actor for his portrayal as a racist cop in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jimmy Kimmel engages with the Harvey Weinstein sexual allegations, which helped start the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.
