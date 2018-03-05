Oscars 2018 LIVE Updates: Daniela Vega First Transgender Actor to Present an Academy Award; 'Dunkirk' at the Top

Live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, it's the 90th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Sam Rockwell has taken home the Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri award while Allison Janney has bagged the Best Supporting Actor (Female) for her performance in I, Tonya. The awards for Best Actor (Male and Female), Best Director and Best Film are yet to be announced. Women are at the front and center at the awards this time around, with Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) being just the fifth woman nominated for best director, while Rachel Morrison is the first woman nominated for best cinematography for Mudbound. Ashley Judd, the first big-name actress to go on the record with allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein, is among the scheduled presenters. The awards ceremony is the crescendo of one of Hollywood’s most tumultuous awards seasons ever — one that saw cascading allegations of sexual harassment topple movie moguls, upended Oscar campaigns and new movements launched to improve gender equality throughout the industry. So far the Oscars for Best Supporting Actor (Male and Female), Make Up & Hairstyle, Costume Design, Sound Mixing and Editing, Adapted and Original Screenplay have all been presented.



Shantanu David, Kriti Tulsiani, Shrishti Negi and Sameeksha bring you live updates from the awards ceremony:

Mar 5, 2018 9:10 am (IST) Funnyman and critically-acclaimed filmmaker du jour Jordan Peele won Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, his film which also grabbed him nominations for best film and best director. The genre-bending horror film explored themes of race, income and other divisive topics in an unusual, but still terrifying, manner. Nicole Kidman is on stage to present Best Orginal Screenplay Award to Jordan Peele for #GetOut . Much deserved! He is also nominated for Best Director today. #Oscars90 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FJiYgPH12R — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 9:06 am (IST) Call Me By Your Name scooped up the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, with screenwriter James Ivory winning his first Oscar after three previous nominations. The coming-of-age love story of a young gay man won plaudits for its sensitive portrayal of a subject that some people (somehow) still have reservations over. Man of the month Chadwick Boseman and Best Actress nominee Margot Robbie are on stage to present the award for Best Adapted Screenplay. And the award goes to #CallMeByYourName. Congratulations! #Oscars #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/Mpqa1Dr2nV — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 8:56 am (IST) Daniela Vega (pictured), the lead actress in the Chilean Oscar-winning foreign-language film A Fantastic Woman, just made Oscar history as the first transgender actor to present at the Academy Awards. She presented the best song nominee for Call Me By Your Name.

Mar 5, 2018 8:48 am (IST) Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short for their short feature on the struggles of a hearing-impaired child struggling to live a normal life. The award of Best Live Action Short Film goes to The Silent Child. Congratulations! Not to skip, presenter @TiffanyHaddish's sass and enthusiasm. You go, girl! pic.twitter.com/lHGdf5vQVs — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 8:45 am (IST) Frank Stiefel was awarded the Academy Award for Best Documentary (Short Subject) for Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405, presented by actors Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/Xek0TI3fdU — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 8:42 am (IST) Jimmy Kimmel convinced fellow celebrities like Mark Hamill, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Guillermo Del Toro, Margot Robbie, Ansel Elgort, and Lupita Nyong’o to crash a screening of A Wrinkle In Time taking place at an adjacent theater in order to thank film fans and distribute snacks. A surprise for an audience at a movie theatre next door awaits! It begins with Wonder Woman but little do they know, there's an entire army outside! They are going to appreciate and remember this Wrinkle in Time!#Oscars #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/w3RiZNrFW8 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 8:30 am (IST) Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk continues to dominate the technical category at the Oscars, picking up its third award for the evening, this time for Best Editing. Oscar-winner Matthew McConnaughey presented the award, to the film's editor Lee Smith, with his customary eccentric elan. Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey presents the Best Editing award to #Dunkirk. Third award for the war-drama today after Best Sound Editing and Sound Mixing. Sweeping the technical front, are we? #Oscars #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/dmEP1690sU — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 8:26 am (IST) Blade Runner 2049 was awarded the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. A sequel to Ridley Scott's cult classic Blade Runner, the 2017 film starred Ryan Gosling with Harrison Ford again playing the iconic role of Rick Deckard from the original. Gina Rodriguez and 'Spidey' Tom Holland present the Best Visual Effects Award to #BladeRunner2049

Mar 5, 2018 8:12 am (IST) Pixar's Coco, which touched a chord with audiences of all ages with its unique take on life, death and family, won the Oscar for the Best Animated Feature Film. #Coco takes home the award for Best Animated Feature. A heartwarming film that celebrates a dense culture, music, family, traditions and ancestors!

Mar 5, 2018 8:10 am (IST) Dear Basketball, an animated short film by NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and Glen Keane, bagged the Oscar, which was presented by the cast of The Last Jedi. The force is here! The cast of #StarWarsTheLastJedi is up on stage to present the award to Best Animated Short Film and to collect #MarkHamill's money under Jedi Pension Plan. #Oscars #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/xxiMyETa6h — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 8:01 am (IST) Allison Janney (pictured) picked up the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in biopic I Tonya. This is Janney's first nomination and win. ​Her much-lauded performance is incredible not only due to the vitriol she had to channel as a tyrannical stage mom, but also because she did so with a bird perched on her shoulder.

Mar 5, 2018 7:56 am (IST) A Fantastic Woman, from Chile, was awarded the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/LQ1LdIChka — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 7:54 am (IST) Rita Moreno (pictured), who won an Oscar way back in 1962, presents the award for Best Foreign Film. The 86-year-old actress wore the same dress she had worn in'62 while accepting her Oscar for West Side Story

Mar 5, 2018 7:52 am (IST) Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o and Kumail Nanjiani, nominated for writing The Big Sick, used their presentation of the production design award to send a political message in light of the current battle in Washington over DACA. Both are immigrants and told the audience: “We’re dreamers. Dreams are the foundation of Hollywood, and dreams are the foundation of America.” They added, “to all the dreamers out there, we stand with you.”

Mar 5, 2018 7:49 am (IST) Oscar winners Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez perform their nominated track, Remember Me, from Pixar's Coco, which is also nominated for Best Animated Feature Academy Award Winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez are back on stage after Disney's Let It Go. This time their nominated song is #RememberMe from #Coco. A beautiful song representing a beautiful culture. #Oscars #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/wv9s50o6mi — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 7:42 am (IST) Guillermo Del Toro's The Shape of Water, nominated for 13 awards, just picked up its first Oscar, for Best Production Design. Kumail Nanjiani and Lupita Nyong are up on stage sending out a message to all the 'Dreamers' and presenting the award for Best Production Design. The winner is #TheShapeofWater. First award for the most nominated film of the night. #Oscars #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/uSIRhfx0TD — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 7:37 am (IST) Oscar-winner Meryl Streep, nominated (yet again) for Best Actress for her role in Steven Spielberg's The Post, at the 90th Academy Awards.

Mar 5, 2018 7:32 am (IST) Right on the heels of being awarded Oscar for Best Sound Editing, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk also picked up the award for Best Sound Mixing as well. And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/G89voFErZP — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 7:31 am (IST) Christpoher Nolan's period war film, Dunkirk, picked up the Oscar for Best Sound Editing. The film is the second most nominated film of the night, after The Shape of Water Next up Best Sound Editing. And the winner is #Dunkirk. First one of the second most nominated films of the night. #Oscars #Oscars90 #LIVE: https://t.co/D7RlM48ed7 pic.twitter.com/TNV2fs7ewK — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 7:29 am (IST) Kimmel joked, "Douglas Fairbanks who hosted the first ever Academy Awards opened with "Christopher Plummer is this year's youngest nominee". That still holds true today." Plummer, 87, has been nominated for his role in Ridley Scott's All The Money In The World

Mar 5, 2018 7:18 am (IST) Mary J Blige, the first person to ever be nominated for Best Supporting Actress as well as for Best Original Song ('Mighty River' from Mudbound) performs the song she's been nominated for.

Mar 5, 2018 7:12 am (IST) Icarus wins Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, with Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan being presented their award by Laura Dern and Greta Gerwig. And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/gnsPRBGjzK — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 7:04 am (IST) Mark Bridges picked the Oscar for Best Costume Design for Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread, starring Daniel Day-Lewis. And the award for Best Costume Design goes to #PhantomThread. 'In the end, it is all about the statement made by the clothes'. #Oscars #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/mVVTiELnvL — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 6:59 am (IST) Kasuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick picked up the first technical-category Oscar, for Make-Up & Hairstyle, for Darkest Hour, the World War-II era film starring Gary Oldman. Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer are up on stage to present the award for Best Hair and MakeUp to #DarkestHour #Oscars90 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/F2vE6BtbBJ — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 6:54 am (IST) Despite the entertainment industry being in a state of flux due to the Time's Up movement and other calls for equality and empowerment, this year's Academy Awards are being celebrated as the most diverse line up in Oscar history.

Mar 5, 2018 6:49 am (IST) Sam Rockwell picks up the Best Supporting actor for his portrayal as a racist cop in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri The first award of the night is presented by Viola Davis. So the award for Best Supporting Actor goes to Sam Rockwell for #ThreeBillboardsOutsideEbbingMissouri #Oscars #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/Zaa0bhraVA — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018