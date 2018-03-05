Oscars 2018 LIVE Updates: Time's Up As Stars Gather To Celebrate The Biggest Night In Movies

Aaaaand live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, it's the 90th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. While Hollywood, and indeed, cinema's biggest night hasn't started just quite yet, join us as we bring you live updates from the red carpet. The awards ceremony will be the crescendo of one of Hollywood’s most tumultuous awards seasons ever — one that saw cascading allegations of sexual harassment topple movie moguls, upended Oscar campaigns and new movements launched to improve gender equality throughout the industry. Organizers of the Time's Up campaign said they have worked with the producers of Sunday’s ceremony to bring attention their cause, Hollywood trade publications Variety and The Hollywood Reporter said on Friday. Women will take front and center at the awards this time around, with Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) being just the fifth woman nominated for best director, while Rachel Morrison is the first woman nominated for best cinematography for Mudbound. Ashley Judd, the first big-name actress to go on the record with allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein, is among the scheduled presenters.



Shantanu David brings you live updates from the Red Carpet:

Mar 5, 2018 6:15 am (IST) Gary Oldman, seen here at the red carpet, is widely expected to pick up the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Joe Wright's Darkest Hour, set around World War II and the Battle of Britain. This marks Oldman's second nomination.

Mar 5, 2018 6:08 am (IST) Check out this interview with Oscar-nominee Daniel Kaluuya from Get Out Watch a red carpet interview with #Oscars Best Actor nominee Daniel Kaluuya from @GetOutMovie. Presented by @ATT. pic.twitter.com/b4bbvdXb84 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 5:58 am (IST) The front runners are: Get Out (a film about racism and cultural appropriation and about the abuse of power); Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (most topical where a woman is demanding attention on a sexual predator, red state anger and commentary about racist policing); The Post (for its depiction of a woman coming into her own as a leader and taking a stand against the kind of attacks on journalists); The Shape of Water (about outcasts and monsters, and technicalities that resonates with audience and critics alike); and Lady Bird (for its nuanced mother-daughter relationship and self-confident central character).

Mar 5, 2018 5:57 am (IST) Actor Doug Jones strikes a pose on the Red Carpet. A frequent collaborator of Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro, Jones brought The Asset (the Fish Man) from the The Shape of Water to life, with the film being one of the most nominated films in Oscar history. A former contortionist, Doug Jones is one of Hollywood's favorite creature actors along with Andy Serkis.

Mar 5, 2018 5:50 am (IST) Jordan Peele, previously best known for his comedy work with Keegan-Michael Key in the award-winning series Key & Peele, made Oscar history with his heavily nominated Get Out. Peele, seen here with his wife Chelsea Peretti at the 90th Academy Awards Red Carpet, is nominated for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Picture for the film.

Mar 5, 2018 5:27 am (IST) The Oscars will hope to live down their most infamous blunder at the 90th Academy Awards, which begin at 8 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live by ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. But more than redemption is on the line Sunday for last year’s embarrassing best-picture flub — the fiasco known as Envelopegate. Veteran actors Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway who presented the award, and its initial mix-up, last year will be returning to present this year. Let's hope they've fixed the font.