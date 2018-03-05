GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • WON

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Oscars 2018 LIVE Updates: Time's Up As Stars Gather To Celebrate The Biggest Night In Movies

News18.com | March 5, 2018, 6:15 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Aaaaand live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, it's the 90th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. While Hollywood, and indeed, cinema's biggest night hasn't started just quite yet, join us as we bring you live updates from the red carpet. The awards ceremony will be the crescendo of one of Hollywood’s most tumultuous awards seasons ever — one that saw cascading allegations of sexual harassment topple movie moguls, upended Oscar campaigns and new movements launched to improve gender equality throughout the industry. Organizers of the Time's Up campaign said they have worked with the producers of Sunday’s ceremony to bring attention their cause, Hollywood trade publications Variety and The Hollywood Reporter said on Friday. Women will take front and center at the awards this time around, with Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) being just the fifth woman nominated for best director, while Rachel Morrison is the first woman nominated for best cinematography for Mudbound. Ashley Judd, the first big-name actress to go on the record with allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein, is among the scheduled presenters.

Shantanu David brings you live updates from the Red Carpet:
Mar 5, 2018 6:15 am (IST)

Gary Oldman, seen here at the red carpet, is widely expected to pick up the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Joe Wright's Darkest Hour, set around World War II and the Battle of Britain. This marks Oldman's second nomination.

Mar 5, 2018 6:08 am (IST)

Check out this interview with Oscar-nominee Daniel Kaluuya from Get Out

Mar 5, 2018 6:01 am (IST)

ALSO READ | Oscars 2018: A Big Task Lies Ahead of Awards Host Jimmy Kimmel

Kimmel must navigate the #MeToo sexual misconduct scandal that has rocked Hollywood in front of a live audience of A-list celebrities, many of whom say they are victims, as well as millions watching at home. He is also expected to throw in jokes about U.S. President Donald Trump, last year’s best picture flub, the biggest pop culture moments of the past year, and the movies and performances up for the highest honors in show business.

The 2017 backstage envelope mix-up that saw the top prize in the movie industry briefly being awarded to La La Land rather than actual winner Moonlight may pale in relation to the task facing Kimmel when he returns as Oscar master of ceremonies for a second year.

Mar 5, 2018 5:58 am (IST)

The front runners are: Get Out (a film about  racism and cultural appropriation and about the abuse of power); Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (most topical where a woman is demanding attention on a sexual predator, red state anger and commentary about racist policing); The Post (for its depiction of a woman coming into her own as a leader and taking a stand against the kind of attacks on journalists); The Shape of Water (about outcasts and monsters, and technicalities that resonates with audience and critics alike); and Lady Bird (for its nuanced mother-daughter relationship and self-confident central character).

Mar 5, 2018 5:57 am (IST)

Actor Doug Jones strikes a pose on the Red Carpet. A frequent collaborator of Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro, Jones brought The Asset (the Fish Man) from the The Shape of Water to life, with the film being one of the most nominated films in Oscar history. A former contortionist, Doug Jones is one of Hollywood's favorite creature actors along with Andy Serkis. 

Mar 5, 2018 5:50 am (IST)

Jordan Peele, previously best known for his comedy work with Keegan-Michael Key in the award-winning series Key & Peele, made Oscar history with his heavily nominated Get Out. Peele, seen here with his wife Chelsea Peretti at the 90th Academy Awards Red Carpet, is nominated for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Picture for the film.

Mar 5, 2018 5:27 am (IST)

The Oscars will hope to live down their most infamous blunder at the 90th Academy Awards, which begin at 8 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live by ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. But more than redemption is on the line Sunday for last year’s embarrassing best-picture flub — the fiasco known as Envelopegate. Veteran actors Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway who presented the award, and its initial mix-up, last year will be returning to present this year. Let's hope they've fixed the font. 

Mar 5, 2018 5:23 am (IST)

After big wins at the Screen Actors Guild awards - and at the Golden Globes - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri appears to be the front runner for best picture this year. Some things do seem clear: Frances McDormand's performance as a bereaved mother in Three Billboards is the one to beat for best actress. Similarly, Gary Oldman's Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour is way out in front for best actor.

  • 04 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
    ZIM vs NEP
    380/6
    50.0 overs
    		 264/8
    50.0 overs
    Zimbabwe beat Nepal by 116 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
    IRE vs NED
    268/7
    50.0 overs
    		 149/10
    32.2 overs
    Ireland beat Netherlands by 93 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
    AFG vs SCO
    255/10
    49.4 overs
    		 256/3
    47.2 overs
    Scotland beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
    UAE vs PNG
    221/10
    49.4 overs
    		 113/10
    25.5 overs
    United Arab Emirates beat Papua New Guinea by 56 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Mar, 2018 | England in New Zealand
    ENG vs NZ
    234/10
    50.0 overs
    		 230/8
    50.0 overs
    England beat New Zealand by 4 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES