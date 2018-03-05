Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water Wins Big, Gary Oldman and Frances McDormand Take Top Acting Honours

And the jet ski goes to Mark Bridges, for giving the shortest acceptance speech among the winners. While the jet ski offered by Jimmy Kimmel was obviously the big prize of the evening, other, less important awards and awardees include: Gary Oldman and Frances McDormand's performances in Darkest Hour and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won them the Oscar for Leading Actor and Actress respectively. Guillermo del Toro picked up the Best Director award for The Shape Of Water, which also won Best Film. Sam Rockwell has taken home the Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri award while Allison Janney bagged the Best Supporting Actor (Female) for her performance in I, Tonya. Jorden Peele created history by becoming the first African-American to win Original Screenplay Award for Get Out while Daniela Vega became the first transgender actor to have presented an Academy Award. Women are at the front and center at the awards this time around, with Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) being just the fifth woman nominated for best director, while Rachel Morrison is the first woman nominated for best cinematography for Mudbound. Ashley Judd, the first big-name actress to go on the record with allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein, batted for the Time's Up movement along with Salma Hayek and others. The awards ceremony was the crescendo of one of Hollywood’s most tumultuous awards seasons ever — one that saw cascading allegations of sexual harassment topple movie moguls, upended Oscar campaigns and new movements launched to improve gender equality throughout the industry.



Shantanu David, Kriti Tulsiani, Shrishti Negi and Sameeksha bring you live updates from the awards ceremony:

Mar 5, 2018 10:25 am (IST) Costumier Mark Bridges picked up the jet-ski, promised by host Jimmy Kimmel to the winner who gave the shortest acceptance speech, at the end of the 90th Academy Awards, which saw Guillermo Del Toro's The Shape of Water win Best Director and Best Picture, while Frances McDormand and Gary Oldman won the top acting awards for their roles in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Darkest Hour, respectively. And that's a wrap for #Oscars90 . #TheShapeofWater leads the tally with 4 wins including Best Director and Best Picture, ending the dry spell in the fantasy-science fiction genre. Truly deserving. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Vz2TpL8ic8 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 10:18 am (IST) And the Oscar goes to The Shape Of Water. The Guillermo Del Toro-directed film, which received 13 nominations and won four awards. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway who were involved in the spectacular goof at last year's Oscars, when the wrong film was announced as Best Picture, returned to make amends and get it right this time. We're glad to note that everything went off without a hitch, with Beatty and Dunaway joining in the laughs. Del Toro in fact, double-checked the envelope to make sure that the right name was announced. It was! The Oscar for Best Picture goes to #TheShapeofWater! Fourth for the night. And Guillermo del Toro double checks the envelope before celebrating. #Oscars #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/6mEsBS4ehT — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 10:06 am (IST) Frances McDormand won the Academy Award for Leading Actress for her brilliant performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, in which she plays a vengeful, grieving mother seeking justice for her murdered daughter. Frances had previously won Best Actress for Fargo. Oscar winners Jodie Foster and Jennifer Lawrence presented the award, after first taking pot shots at Hollywood royalty and frequent Oscar nominee (and winner) Meryl Streep, who took it all with her usual humor and grace. And the winner is #FrancesMcDormand for #ThreeBillboardsOutsideEbbing

No surprises here! Frances' performance as a mother who rents three billboards to call attention to her daughter's unsolved murder, has swept the award season this year. #Oscars #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/AGhqYeYRM7 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 9:58 am (IST) Gary Oldman picked up the Academy Award for Best Actor for his spectacular performance in Darkest Hour. Oldman's portrayal of the revered as well as reviled British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, during the most crucial juncture of World War II, was widely expected to take home the prize, and well, it did. Industry veterans Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda presented the award to Oldman, who has previously been nominated for his lead role in Tinker, Sailor, Soldier, Spy. And the award for Best Actor goes to #GaryOldman for #DarkestHour. His portrayal of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill has been the most talked about performance of the year. This is his first Academy Award.#Oscars #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/2j0Hieau6q — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 9:48 am (IST) After being nominated four times, the genius Guillermo Del Toro has been awarded his first Oscar for Best Director for his incredible film, The Shape Of Water. The film, nominated for a record 13 Oscars, is considered del Toro's seminal work, and recounts the unusual love story between a mute woman and an 'amphibian god'. The director delivered an emotional, and uplifting, speech after he received his award from Oscar-winner Emma Stone. Last year's Best Actress Winner #EmmaStone is up on stage to present Best Director Award. And the winner is #GuillermodelToro for #TheShapeofWater. The film has been the most nominated one this award season and thus this win was expected and well-deserved. pic.twitter.com/DsSBteDo3Y — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 9:37 am (IST) The husband-wife songwriting team of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who previously picked up an award for Frozen's 'Let It Go', struck gold again, with their song 'Remember Me' from Pixar's Coco picking up the Oscar for Best Original Song. #Coco's #RememberMe wins the Best Original Song as well! This one touched everybody's heart indeed. Also 'gender equality' here! #Oscars #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/nGr4gs5fbS — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 9:32 am (IST) Alexandre Desplat won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for his sublime work in The Shape of Water. The world's favorite character actor, Oscar-winner Christopher Walken, presented the award while quoting Hans Christian Andersen. This is the second award picked up by Guillermo Del Toro's film, which has been nominated in 13 categories in total tonight. Academy Award winner Christopher Walken is on stage to present the award for Best Original Score to #TheShapeOfWater. The music is an integral part of this fantasy story and Alexandre Desplat's score does make your heart feel the narrative. #Oscars #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/qZyiw8AdGU — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 9:25 am (IST) Actor and singer Keala Settle belted out a powerful version of 'This Is Me', a song sung by her in The Greatest Showman, which starred her alongside Hugh Jackman.

Mar 5, 2018 9:20 am (IST) Roger A Deakins, after being nominated 14 times, won his first Oscar for Blade Runner 2049, the follow-up to Ridley Scott's cult classic film. Sandra Bullock is up on stage to present the award for Best Cinematography to #BladeRunner2019. A second for the day. An underdog, for sure but much-deserved! Congratulations! #Oscars #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/WgVb2SOfTX — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 9:10 am (IST) Funnyman and critically-acclaimed filmmaker du jour Jordan Peele won Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, his film which also grabbed him nominations for best film and best director. The genre-bending horror film explored themes of race, income and other divisive topics in an unusual, but still terrifying, manner. Nicole Kidman is on stage to present Best Orginal Screenplay Award to Jordan Peele for #GetOut . Much deserved! He is also nominated for Best Director today. #Oscars90 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FJiYgPH12R — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 9:06 am (IST) Call Me By Your Name scooped up the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, with screenwriter James Ivory winning his first Oscar after three previous nominations. The coming-of-age love story of a young gay man won plaudits for its sensitive portrayal of a subject that some people (somehow) still have reservations over. Man of the month Chadwick Boseman and Best Actress nominee Margot Robbie are on stage to present the award for Best Adapted Screenplay. And the award goes to #CallMeByYourName. Congratulations! #Oscars #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/Mpqa1Dr2nV — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 8:56 am (IST) Daniela Vega (pictured), the lead actress in the Chilean Oscar-winning foreign-language film A Fantastic Woman, just made Oscar history as the first transgender actor to present at the Academy Awards. She presented the best song nominee for Call Me By Your Name.

Mar 5, 2018 8:48 am (IST) Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short for their short feature on the struggles of a hearing-impaired child struggling to live a normal life. The award of Best Live Action Short Film goes to The Silent Child. Congratulations! Not to skip, presenter @TiffanyHaddish's sass and enthusiasm. You go, girl! pic.twitter.com/lHGdf5vQVs — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 8:45 am (IST) Frank Stiefel was awarded the Academy Award for Best Documentary (Short Subject) for Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405, presented by actors Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/Xek0TI3fdU — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 8:42 am (IST) Jimmy Kimmel convinced fellow celebrities like Mark Hamill, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Guillermo Del Toro, Margot Robbie, Ansel Elgort, and Lupita Nyong’o to crash a screening of A Wrinkle In Time taking place at an adjacent theater in order to thank film fans and distribute snacks. A surprise for an audience at a movie theatre next door awaits! It begins with Wonder Woman but little do they know, there's an entire army outside! They are going to appreciate and remember this Wrinkle in Time!#Oscars #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/w3RiZNrFW8 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 8:30 am (IST) Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk continues to dominate the technical category at the Oscars, picking up its third award for the evening, this time for Best Editing. Oscar-winner Matthew McConnaughey presented the award, to the film's editor Lee Smith, with his customary eccentric elan. Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey presents the Best Editing award to #Dunkirk. Third award for the war-drama today after Best Sound Editing and Sound Mixing. Sweeping the technical front, are we? #Oscars #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/dmEP1690sU — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 8:26 am (IST) Blade Runner 2049 was awarded the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. A sequel to Ridley Scott's cult classic Blade Runner, the 2017 film starred Ryan Gosling with Harrison Ford again playing the iconic role of Rick Deckard from the original. Gina Rodriguez and 'Spidey' Tom Holland present the Best Visual Effects Award to #BladeRunner2049

'Quite an experience!'#Oscars #Oscars90 #LIVE: https://t.co/oOqr49DnuM pic.twitter.com/bxzi7T40xM — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 8:12 am (IST) Pixar's Coco, which touched a chord with audiences of all ages with its unique take on life, death and family, won the Oscar for the Best Animated Feature Film. #Coco takes home the award for Best Animated Feature. A heartwarming film that celebrates a dense culture, music, family, traditions and ancestors!

Felicitaciones! #Oscars #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/NQwUFQLkF6 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 8:10 am (IST) Dear Basketball, an animated short film by NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and Glen Keane, bagged the Oscar, which was presented by the cast of The Last Jedi. The force is here! The cast of #StarWarsTheLastJedi is up on stage to present the award to Best Animated Short Film and to collect #MarkHamill's money under Jedi Pension Plan. #Oscars #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/xxiMyETa6h — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 8:01 am (IST) Allison Janney (pictured) picked up the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in biopic I Tonya. This is Janney's first nomination and win. ​Her much-lauded performance is incredible not only due to the vitriol she had to channel as a tyrannical stage mom, but also because she did so with a bird perched on her shoulder.

Mar 5, 2018 7:56 am (IST) A Fantastic Woman, from Chile, was awarded the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/LQ1LdIChka — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 7:54 am (IST) Rita Moreno (pictured), who won an Oscar way back in 1962, presents the award for Best Foreign Film. The 86-year-old actress wore the same dress she had worn in'62 while accepting her Oscar for West Side Story

Mar 5, 2018 7:52 am (IST) Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o and Kumail Nanjiani, nominated for writing The Big Sick, used their presentation of the production design award to send a political message in light of the current battle in Washington over DACA. Both are immigrants and told the audience: “We’re dreamers. Dreams are the foundation of Hollywood, and dreams are the foundation of America.” They added, “to all the dreamers out there, we stand with you.”

Mar 5, 2018 7:49 am (IST) Oscar winners Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez perform their nominated track, Remember Me, from Pixar's Coco, which is also nominated for Best Animated Feature Academy Award Winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez are back on stage after Disney's Let It Go. This time their nominated song is #RememberMe from #Coco. A beautiful song representing a beautiful culture. #Oscars #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/wv9s50o6mi — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018

Mar 5, 2018 7:42 am (IST) Guillermo Del Toro's The Shape of Water, nominated for 13 awards, just picked up its first Oscar, for Best Production Design. Kumail Nanjiani and Lupita Nyong are up on stage sending out a message to all the 'Dreamers' and presenting the award for Best Production Design. The winner is #TheShapeofWater. First award for the most nominated film of the night. #Oscars #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/uSIRhfx0TD — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 5, 2018