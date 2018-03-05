GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Oscars 2018: Time's Up Campaign Continues To Rule The Red Carpet

There may not be a blackout dress code like there was at the Golden Globes, but Time’s Up has remained a hot topic on the Oscars red carpet.

Updated:March 5, 2018, 6:14 AM IST
There may not be a blackout dress code like there was at the Golden Globes, but Time’s Up has remained a hot topic on the Oscars red carpet.

A few men flaunted their Time’s Up pins again, like “The Greatest Showman” songwriter Justin Paul, Bradley Whitford and best-supporting actor nominees Richard Jenkins and Sam Rockwell. “Get Out” actor Lil Rel Howery says his pin is on his jean jacket, which he wears out more often than his Oscars tux.

Eva Marie Saint, who is presenting Sunday night, says she thinks the movement will be good for men and women. Whitford says it’s time to focus on non-Hollywood Time’s Up situations too.

Tarana Burke, the creator of the viral #MeToo movement, walked the carpet Sunday with her sister. Burke says that it is still a joyous occasion and that they’re at the Oscars to celebrate how much the movement has grown in less than six months.

Burke says they did the “dress code thing” and now they’re doing the work.

Host Jimmy Kimmel will be tasked with not just ensuring the correct winners are read Sunday, but also with confronting a traumatic year for Hollywood.

The night’s top honor, best picture, is considered especially up for grabs this year, with contenders including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Shape of Water and Get Out.

