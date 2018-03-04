GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • WON

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
1-min read

Oscars 2018: Time's Up to Receive Official Moment on Stage

The sexual misconduct scandal has dominated Hollywood’s awards season and forced dozens of actors, filmmakers and agents to step down, be fired or dropped from creative projects.

Reuters

Updated:March 4, 2018, 10:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Oscars 2018: Time's Up to Receive Official Moment on Stage
Finished mounted Oscar Statuettes are seen at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
Los Angeles: The Academy Awards show has set aside a moment to feature the Time’s Up campaign against workplace sexual misconduct during Sunday’s Oscars ceremony.

Organizers of the campaign said they have worked with the producers of Sunday’s ceremony to bring attention their cause, Hollywood trade publications Variety and The Hollywood Reporter said on Friday.

“There’s a moment that’s been carved out,” Variety quoted film director Ava DuVernay as saying.

The organizers did not give details, and producers of the Oscars show did not respond to a request for comment.

The sexual misconduct scandal has dominated Hollywood’s awards season and forced dozens of actors, filmmakers and agents to step down, be fired or dropped from creative projects.

The Oscars ceremony on Sunday will give the Time’s Up campaign its biggest public moment, reaching an audience of A-list celebrities and millions watching on television worldwide.

Time’s Up, launched on Jan. 1, is a legal defence fund which aims to support people reporting sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.

It has the support of some of Hollywood’s biggest female stars, including Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, DuVernay and“Grey’s Anatomy” producer Shonda Rhimes.

Celebrities wore black en masse at the Golden Globe awards ceremony in January to signal support for victims of sexual harassment, and at music’s Grammy Awards in January many artists held or pinned white roses to their clothes.

Time’s Up on Friday also announced a partnership with the U.S. oral history project StoryCorps to document experiences by women about discrimination and abuse in the workplace.

Actresses Jane Fonda, Ashley Judd and Rashida Jones are among a first group of women, including domestic workers and human rights activists, to record their stories, organizers said in a statement.

Women around the world will be invited to share their experiences via a #TIMESUPxStoryCorps campaign across social media platforms, and a free StoryCorps app.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sameeksha
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES